Mo Nooreldin loves the challenge of learning new things. He also loves the Food Network. So it’s not surprising – though it may seem ambitious — that the Kirkland dental assistant rubbed those things together one day early in the pandemic and decided to try out for “Worst Cooks in America.”

Who better to give him a crash course in cooking than chef Anne Burrell, the exacting taskmaster at the heart of “Worst Cooks”?

“I read a lot about Chef Anne, like how she started,” Nooreldin said. “And she studied Mediterranean food. And that’s what got me excited because she knows a lot about how to make Mediterranean dishes. So it’s something that you could learn from the best, and also Chef Anne, she is one of the best at giving a crash course, which should give you everything you need right now.”

You’ll have to watch “Worst Cooks” when Season 21 premieres Jan. 3 on the Food Network to find out how Nooreldin did. But it’s no spoiler to tell you he came home from the New York City recording sessions early last fall a better cook.

Nooreldin works primarily as a dental assistant but also started his own small family bakery (Moklava, in Kirkland) to help sell his mother-in-law’s baklava. And he’d begun cooking for his wife once the novelty of pandemic takeout wore off. He thought he knew a little something about the kitchen arts, though there were occasional signs something was amiss: “Not once, twice, but many times in my apartment, the fire alarm goes, ‘Nah nah nah nah.’ “

“Anyone could tell you he cooks good or he knows how to cook because you don’t know what’s the right way for doing stuff, which is what I found out when I got there,” Nooreldin said. “Everything was wrong. Everything. Even the way you hold your knife.”

Burrell and her staff showed Nooreldin the correct way to hold his knife — and a lot of other things — as he prepared to compete in the $25,000 reality cooking competition.

“Everything is science in cooking,” Nooreldin said. “And this is interesting to know. Everything has a reason.”

Burrell told him, “’There’s a reason why we hold the knife like that, why we cut the onion like that.’

“Now I’m cooking all the time and my wife is looking at me and the way I’m chopping the onions, and she’s like, ‘Wow,’ ” Nooreldin said.

Nooreldin, who moved to the U.S. five years ago from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, spent 15 days in a New York hotel room under quarantine to participate in the show, which had stringent safety precautions. He said his plan to kill the boredom — by watching Netflix on a tablet — was scuttled when the device wouldn’t work properly, forcing him to watch on his tiny phone.

And the novelty of three meals a day plus snacks delivered to his room by producers quickly wore off.

“In the beginning, it was, ‘Yahoo!’” Nooreldin said. “And then two days later I wouldn’t really eat. ‘What am I going to do with all this food,’ you know? So I ate one meal a day.”

The show’s producers eventually relented and allowed him to go to the hotel gym to work out. But he never really got to see New York, a lifetime dream. Nonetheless, the pandemic procedures were mere annoyances compared to the satisfaction he got from learning how to properly hold that knife and chop those vegetables.

“You have someone who has a certain talent, like he had a good voice but he don’t know how to sing,” Nooreldin said. “He catches up with a good musician, then [the musician] teaches him everything. He just guides him, shows him how thing is done. So within me, I have this chef.”