Call it the ultimate mic drop.

Fresh off his dazzling million-dollar win in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament on Tuesday night, Seattle’s Ken Jennings said Wednesday that that will likely be his last competitive appearance on the iconic game show hosted by Alex Trebek.

“I’m not going to call a press conference or anything, but, yeah, I think I’m hanging up the buzzer,” the 45-year-old Jennings said. “First of all, there’s no way I could top this. And second of all, I don’t want to play past my prime and I’m getting terribly close to that. I know I’m a little slower than I was back in 2004, and that’s only going to get more and more apparent. And finally, I’m sure at some point, Alex is going to retire and I can’t imagine playing ‘Jeopardy!’ with a different host. This seems like the right time to go out on top.”

Jennings has earned more than $3.5 million over 16 years on the show, beginning with a 74-game winning streak from June to November 2004 and culminating with his victory over James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in this month’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament. Jennings won three matches to Holzhauer’s one. Rutter was shut out.

The highly entertaining four-day event was a ratings smash, with as many as 16 million viewers tuning in, and prompted an outpouring of love for its host, who’s fighting pancreatic cancer. Those ratings were higher than all but one of this season’s “Monday Night Football” games.

“Just as a fan of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I was so happy with how it turned out as a TV show and that millions of people got so into it,” Jennings said. “I could not be happier for ‘Jeopardy!’ to be taking a victory lap right now.”

