Seattle’s Ken Jennnings has been named the first interim guest host of “Jeopardy!”

The long-running TV quiz show said in a news release Monday that it is not naming a long-term replacement for host Alex Trebek (who died Nov. 8) at this time, but that the show would be resuming production on Nov. 30 with a series of interim guest hosts “within the Jeopardy! family.”

Jennings is the game show’s GOAT, after having won the Greatest of All Time tournament earlier this year. He also holds the record for most consecutive games won at 74.

The show says it will announce additional guest hosts in the weeks ahead.