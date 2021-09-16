The answer — for now — is Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

“Jeopardy!” producers answered the biggest question in entertainment on Thursday when they announced that Seattle trivia king Jennings and television star Bialik have been named the hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the end of the calendar year.

Show producers announced the move Thursday morning in a two-paragraph news release that ends a month of speculation over who will lead the American syndicated television juggernaut.

Bialik will host shows from Sept. 20 through Nov. 5, the news release says. The pair will split hosting duties as their schedule allows. It’s unclear who will handle hosting duties for the remainder of the 38th season.

Jennings is the trivia superstar who owns “Jeopardy!” records for consecutive wins and career earnings. He won the the show’s $1 million “Greatest of All Time” tournament in 2020 and is now a consulting producer and the star of ABC’s game show “The Chase.”

Bialik, a television actor who reached national fame on shows like “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” was originally named a co-host of sorts with Mike Richards this summer. She was slated to host primetime specials and tournaments while Richards handled the main hosting duties.

“Jeopardy!” publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Jennings and Bialik.

The 38th season, and first without late host Alex Trebek, started Sept. 13 with a week of prerecorded shows featuring Richards. Richards, Trebek’s original replacement, was booted from the job — and his duties as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” — a week after he was named host in August after reports emerged about his alleged inappropriate behavior while working as executive producer at “The Price is Right,” and insensitive jokes made on a podcast he hosted.

