Comic actor Joel McHale had no particular concern about working with live animals — tarantulas, ostriches, horses — in his Seattle-set Fox comedy “Animal Control” (9 p.m. Feb. 16).

He did have one worry: personal injury — but not involving the animals.

“Yesterday, we were shooting in a skatepark in an empty pool which I had to run around in, and that is when I get nervous that I’m gonna snap an ankle,” he says during a lunch break from the “Animal Control” set in Vancouver, B.C. “If you’re gonna ask me my phobia, it’s that. I shot a basketball scene also yesterday and I had to do a couple things, and I’m like, ‘Guys, just make sure my ankles are zipped up.’ ”

McHale has reason to be wary going back to his basketball days at Mercer Island High School.

“I turned my ankle numerous times and I actually broke it in high school playing basketball junior year,” McHale recalls. “I came down on top of a guy’s foot and it was a good time. When I say, ‘a good time,’ it was a really bad time.”

Advertising

But McHale is having a good time on the set of “Animal Control,” his first half-hour series regular comedy role since his short-lived “Community” follow-up, “The Great Indoors” (2016-17, CBS). McHale stars in “Animal Control” as Frank, a former cop turned cranky, sarcastic animal control officer.

“We shot with a tarantula and we’ve shot with lizards. I held a baby cougar which I’ve shot a promo with for airing during the Super Bowl,” he says. “It was like a kitten, except it weighed 70 pounds and had razor blades for claws. And the [handler] was like, ‘OK, he just kind of wants to play. Just avoid the claws.’ ”

McHale, a graduate of Mercer Island High School and the University of Washington, was drawn to “Animal Control” by the script from series creators Bob Fisher (“Wedding Crashers”), Rob Greenberg (“The Moodys”) and Dan Sterling (“Girls”) and the show’s concept.

“Why hasn’t this done been done before? I think the creators really tap into this little part of our society and a job that I think will be interesting to see on camera,” McHale says, before snarking, “or you’ll be bored to tears. One or the other.”

“Animal Control” was originally set in Chicago, but when the production location changed to Vancouver, McHale says it would be hard to pull off Chicago with mountains in the background.

“I’m probably one of the more vocal Seattleites around and it really worked out. I was thrilled [with the new Seattle setting],” McHale says. “We get to drop in references that I think only people from Seattle will get, like, ‘Just head down Denny Way,’ and ‘Get some coffee from the Cyclops,’ or something like that.”

Advertising

As for the series shooting in Vancouver — as many Seattle-set shows have done before (see: “The Killing,” “Dead Like Me,” “The 4400,” etc.) — McHale thinks it’s a pretty decent match.

“My mom’s Canadian, so growing up I couldn’t really tell the difference between Seattle, Portland and Vancouver,” he says. “They were just all pasty people in a very dreary, moist setting, wearing nonwaterproof shoes for whatever reason.”

Early episodes of “Animal Control” made available for review include references to Seattle sports teams, including a fictional Seahawks player who gets strangled by a boa constrictor. (McHale says the actor was actually a player on a CFL team.)

“At one point there was talk of [trying to get former Seahawks running back] Marshawn Lynch, but he’s obviously in big demand,” says McHale, who recalled having to say some lines with the name of real Seattle teams and then do alternate takes with more generic references in case the brand names don’t get legal clearance for use on-air. “It always happens with TV where they say, ‘All right, just say you have Kraken tickets,’ and then we have to get a take where you say, ‘I have hockey tickets.’ I was, like, I think the Kraken are gonna be OK with this, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we got to make sure we cover our bases.’ ”

McHale says he hasn’t caught too many glaring errors that might irk Seattle viewers, although he did notice they forgot the “e” at the end of Anne in Queen Anne.

“I was like, ‘Hey guys, someone’s gonna notice that,’ ” McHale says. “So a guy pulled out a Sharpie and writes an ‘e.’ ”

Advertising

As for that “Community” movie that was announced for Peacock, McHale says “it’s looking like we are going to shoot it sometime in the summer.”

But he’s coy about whether his evil New York City chef, glimpsed briefly in flashbacks during season one of FX’s Hulu hit “The Bear,” will be back in season two.

“You mean the greatest protagonist ever?” McHale jokes. “I don’t know [if I’ll be back]. Maybe.”

McHale does explain how the cameo came about in the first place.

“Gillian Jacobs, who plays Britta [on ‘Community’] obviously, her longtime boyfriend Chris Storer created ‘The Bear’ and he asked if I would play that [character],” McHale says. “Chris is so talented. He’s also a great chef and he’s super kind. He’s one of those guys that has been in Hollywood for, like, I don’t know, 15 years, and everybody was like, ‘Hold on to your hats because something’s gonna hit big for him,’ and it did, thank God, because it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.”