After a short break, the three titans of “Jeopardy” are back tonight, vying to become the game show’s greatest contestant.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” resumes at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, on ABC, with Seattle’s Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter continuing their blazing battle. The show also streams on Hulu.

Jennings might seal the title tonight.

For those who might’ve forgotten where things stand, Jennings has won two of the three nights aired so far; Holzhauer won one. The battle will continue until one contestant wins three nights.

If you missed the earlier shows, here’s what you need to know:

Can’t get enough? Here’s more, including Jennings’ take on his opponents:

