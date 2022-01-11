Watch closely and you might spot a computer-generated Mount Rainier in the new superhero series “Naomi,” premiering at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, on The CW.

The series, based on a DC Comics title of the same name by Portland-based writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, is set in the Pacific Northwest. Even the name of Naomi’s hometown sounds familiar, as it borrows from real-life locations. Grab the “Port” from Port Townsend, Washington, Port Orford, Oregon, or countless other waterfront communities in our region, add in “Oswego,” from tiny Portland suburb Lake Oswego, and voilà, “Naomi” is set in Port Oswego, Oregon.

In a February 2019 story in The Oregonian, Bendis and Walker said Port Oswego is intended to stand in for the Pacific Northwest generally in their series.

“One of the big differences between Marvel and DC is these iconic fantasy cities,” Bendis told The Oregonian, likely referring to DC Comics’ Gotham (home of Batman), Metropolis (Superman) and Star City (Green Arrow). “So we wanted to serve up, in that spirit, our own Pacific Northwest experience that would fit inside the DC universe.”

Adapted for TV by Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar,” “When They See Us”) and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), “Naomi” follows its namesake, a confident, comic-book-loving teen (played by Kaci Walfall) who may be awakening to superpowers of her own.

While broadcast TV has previously devoted series to Black superheroes, most recently in The CW’s “Black Lightning,” “Naomi” is the rare Black girl superhero show. But DuVernay says that won’t be at the forefront of the show, opting instead for an approach similar to Seattle-set “Grey’s Anatomy,” which presented a diverse set of characters without making their racial identity a central conceit.

“It’s not about representation, it’s about normalization,” DuVernay said during a CW press conference for “Naomi” last week, part of the Television Critics Association winter 2022 virtual press tour. “We’re doing really muscular things as it relates to race and gender and class, but we’re doing it by playing it normal. … The more that you can portray images without underlining them, highlighting them and putting a star next to them, that show a different kind of hero, that center [on] a Black girl, we start to make that normal and that’s a radical, revolutionary thing.”

In its first season, “Naomi” won’t cross over with any of the other CW superhero shows, despite the possible presence of Superman in Naomi’s hometown.

DuVernay says “Naomi” comic creators Bendis and Walker have been “amazingly supportive” but are not involved in the TV series.

“They have said, ‘This is our baby, you take her and you raise her in the way you want,’ ” DuVernay says. “They have been so lovely.”

Early “Naomi” episodes use up a lot of the story from the comic book, “which means we get to make up new, cool things,” DuVernay says.

And while the TV version of “Naomi” keeps its PNW setting, unlike many of The CW’s superhero shows that film in Vancouver, B.C., “Naomi” actually shoots in and around Atlanta, which was where “Black Lightning” filmed until it ended its run in 2021. DuVernay credits the “Naomi” production designer, costumers and location scouts with replicating an Oregon/Washington vibe in the South.

“We use a lot of plaid and we do have a lot of layers in our costume design,” she says. “Overall, though, I think the biggest challenges have been trying to make Atlanta be the Pacific Northwest and really embracing a sense of place.

“There’s a way to do it where you just stay on the stages and you’d put them next to a tree,” DuVernay continues, “but when we have whole scenes where they’re in the forest and wooded areas are part of the narrative [it’s a challenge]. What the leaves look like in Atlanta at a certain time of year as opposed to what they look like in the Pacific Northwest, all of those have been challenges, some of which we’ve addressed through visual effects. But most of the time, it’s just a stellar production design and locations team and camera department that work really hard to make some magic.”