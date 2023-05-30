Netflix’s “Stranger Things” centers on mysteries: What happened to a missing 12-year-old, 73-pound, brown-eyed and brown-haired boy with a bowl cut named Will Byers? Who is this mysterious girl with shaved hair and 011 tattooed on her wrist?

Over the course of four seasons and 34 episodes over seven years (with a fifth season still to come), we rallied for friendships with teenaged Dungeons & Dragons-loving misfits who’ve saved their hometown of Hawkins, Ind., from Demogorgons, Demodogs and Demobats.

But if you knew those monsters and a portal into another world temporarily lived inside a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood — sandwiched between “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” and T-Mobile Park — would you go? Would you pay at least $22 to sign up your under-18-year-old kid and/or $29 for an adult pass for a sleep study run by Hawkins National Laboratory?

I survived a journey into the “Upside Down” — a parallel dimension where the show’s monsters live — after being haunted by cryptic “Stranger Things: The Experience” TikTok, Instagram and even Gmail inbox ads for months. Some of them featured the gravelly voice of Season 4 villain Vecna saying, “It’s time.” But should you go to “Stranger Things: The Experience,” which opened in Seattle this Memorial Day weekend after previously touring New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta?

Here’s what I learned after a sneak peek.

What is “Stranger Things: The Experience”?

Part escape room, part selfie museum and part food court and merchandise store, “Stranger Things: The Experience” promises to transport you into an alternate dimension of 1986 Hawkins — one where Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max can become your friends.

A ticket to the experience grants you access to an interactive 45-minute tour inside a detailed life-size replica of Hawkins Laboratory. Actors dressed in white lab coats ask you questions about your sleep (Do you dream? How would you rate your sleep quality on a scale of 1 to 10?) before shuffling you through a series of no-photography or videography areas where you’re sorted into teams of strangers identified by red, blue or yellow wristbands. Then the scientific sleep study you signed up for is interrupted by familiar voices and faces who are in trouble and need your help.

Advertising

The storyline was written in development with “Stranger Things” creators and twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer and places you in an alternate spoiler-free version of Season 4. The story is unique and specific to the experience, said Isis Arias, marketing lead for live experiences at Netflix.

“‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ is a fully immersive adventure through Hawkins Lab that brings sort of an interactive opportunity for fans to be the hero of their own adventure,” Arias said.

Then — after you presumably survive TV malfunctions, flashing lights, 3D special effects and monsters — you’re transported into Starcourt Mall’s food court area featuring the Byers’ living room, a red booth at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, a photo booth, a man-sized statue of Vecna, boxes of Eggo homestyle waffles (Eleven’s favorite food) and arcade games including Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Dig Dug and pinball. The cross-generational experience also includes food options from Surfer Boy Pizza, Scoops Ahoy and a “Stranger Things”-themed bar promising adult cocktails and mocktails.

Is “Stranger Things: The Experience” suitable for kids?

If you’re old enough to watch the Netflix show, you’re probably old enough to go through the experience, but it’s not suitable for very young children. Although children between the ages of 5 and 14 can attend this immersive experience with an adult, parents should note that the experience contains swearing, disturbing and bloody imagery and the occasional jump scare.

Is “Stranger Things: The Experience” worth it?

It depends. Are you looking for any excuse to dress up in 1980s gear? Have you ever wanted a photo opportunity on the Byers’ living room couch? How desperate are you to get your hands on exclusive “Stranger Things” merchandise including adorable exclusive-to-Seattle Funko plushies of Vecna, Robin and Demobats ($11.99 each), Dustin’s “Thinking Cap” trucker hat ($29.99) or a pink Rink-O-Mania satin jacket ($149.99)? Are you anxiously waiting for the final “Stranger Things” season and need something to pass the time? If you’re a die-hard fan, then maybe you’ll enjoy this. Me? I’m still waiting for justice for Barb.