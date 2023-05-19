Skagit Valley’s Erin Benzakein, dubbed “the Beyoncé of the flower world” by a fan in a Season 1 episode of “Growing Floret,” says the biggest change in the two years that her Magnolia Network series has been out in the world is the depth of the reaction from people she meets or receives email from.

“When I meet people in public, they come up to me and just share,” she says. “Somehow they were able to connect more with us, which was really a pretty amazing experience. And if I go anywhere garden-related, like a nursery or a plant sale, oh, man, I meet a lot of people.”

Benzakein, author of several books on flowers, and her husband, Chris, run Floret Flower Farm near Mount Vernon, growing flowers for seed sold via online order.

The four-episode first season followed the Benzakeins over the four seasons of one year on their farm. They didn’t hear back on a second season immediately, and when Magnolia did express interest in making more episodes, the Benzakeins agreed but wanted to partner more closely with Portland-based production company Blue Chalk Media and director Rob Finch. Subjects in Season 1, the Benzakeins became collaborators in Season 2. For viewers who wonder why Chris Benzakein is on camera less in Season 2, it’s because he worked behind the camera more.

“There were some really big projects that we were focusing on, so I wanted to follow and tell these stories that were important to me,” Erin Benzakein says. “And then Chris got to be really involved in the filming. He actually got to film a decent amount of Season 2. I was involved in the story — coming up with which direction we wanted to go — all the way through the edit. … They just welcomed Chris and me into the fold. It feels like we got to go to film school for a year.”

Season 1 of “Growing Floret” was unique among docuseries in its willingness to sit with images, to embrace stillness and quiet. There are fewer of those quiet moments in Season 2, but the show still adheres to a slow TV aesthetic that’s anchored by Benzakein’s personal reflections through her narration.

“Rob Finch, the director, and I worked super closely together for the entire show, and I sat for 30 interviews with him over the last year,” Benzakein says. “From all of those conversations, which are usually two, three hours, he took the first pass at the narrations and wrote them, but you would think that I wrote them — they’re from my heart. We worked together on them to make sure that everything was just right, and then I say them, so together, they’re ours. It’s our voice.”

Season 2 — again four episodes which will all stream May 23 on Max (formerly HBO Max) and discovery+ — filmed February to November 2022.

“Rather than following a seasonal progression like we did in Season 1, it’s actually following four separate story lines, so it kind of jogs and weaves,” Benzakein says.

In the first episode, Benzakein seeks to preserve roses that belong to an elderly grower and later takes on a collection of more than 700 varieties from a gardener in California.

“[Legacy is] the overarching theme that connects all four episodes,” Benzakein says. “That’s our guiding light because both Rob the director and I, we’re such a mission-driven people and really want to make our time here, and our lives count. … We’re midlife, we’re asking those questions like, does what I’m doing matter? Am I living true to my values? All four episodes are connected in some way to legacy, preserving the past or paving the way into the future.”

Although Floret is not open to the public, once the roses the Benzakeins are now caring for get established, Benzakein plans to open at least a portion to the public, though that’s years down the road. She’s also posting all the flower research online.

“We have the land, we have the help, we have the passion, and we’re still young, so it felt like a really good time for them to pass the baton … with the intention that we will then carry [these roses] on the next leg of the journey, and also keep our minds open to then they have to move to someone else,” Benzakein says. “That’s how we keep them alive and moving through time is that we share them.”

Episode two does a deep dive on breeding new flower varieties and episode three explores education and the process of building the online library that includes places to buy bulbs and seeds.

Could “Growing Floret” continue to grow into a third season?

“I would absolutely be open to it,” Benzakein says. “I always thought that flowers were my only calling. When I found flowers, I knew I was home. But through filming this, I feel like I found another passion. I absolutely love the process of storytelling through filmmaking. I would love to do something in the future. Who knows what that looks like. But it has been such a privilege and such a joy to be able to work on this project.”