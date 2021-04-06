(Spoilers for Monday night’s episode of “The Voice” follow.)

Local fans of NBC’s “The Voice” can continue to cheer on one of two contestants from the Seattle area.

Savanna Woods, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Stanwood, will move on to the next round after she was saved by coach Kelly Clarkson’s substitute for the night, country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

In the battle rounds, in which coaches pit two of their own team members against each other, Woods was paired with 34-year-old Corey Ward for a performance of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Ballerini initially chose Ward, but was seen texting Clarkson, who was out sick, as Woods was saying her goodbyes, indicating it might not be over for her yet.

Before Woods could exit, Ballerini excitedly smashed her red button several times to save Woods. She remarked that she texted Clarkson, asking her what to do, and Clarkson said, “Save her!”

“I saved Savanna because she’s so calm and so confident,” Ballerini said. “I was just intrigued by that.”

A relieved Woods later told the cameras her plans for the next round.

“Watch out America,” she said. “I’m going to bring everything. I’m very ready for the four-way knockout!”

Earlier in the show, Halley Greg, a 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Kennewick who now resides in Seattle, was eliminated after her performance of “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. She was up against 17-year-old Gihanna Zoe.

Greg impressed the judges with her performance, garnering looks of awe when she hit an angelic high note. Coach Nick Jonas said she has a “wonderful energy,” which coach Blake Shelton affectionately described as “quirky.” Coach John Legend chimed in, saying she has a “vocal personality.”

“You do have all the makings of a great singer,” Jonas said.

Ballerini said both singers were incredibly talented, but ultimately chose Zoe.

“I picked Gihanna, and Kelly picked Gihanna, because she is one of the best singers we’ve seen in all the battles,” she said.