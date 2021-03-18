The 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, April 25, starting at 5 p.m. on ABC. Here’s a guide to getting caught up before the big day.

Things have changed since last year’s ceremony and it’s almost entirely due to the pandemic, which forced theaters across the country to close for up to months at a time. Studios delayed release of many of their bigger films and debuted others through a combination of limited theatrical showings and video-on-demand access. Meanwhile, streaming services, which have been increasingly competitive with traditional studios in recent years, jumped in to fill the gap with high-profile originals and exclusive deals with studios. Streaming originals outnumber theatrical-only debuts this year, and Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max are challenging Netflix for top awards.

Add to that a delayed awards season — nominations were pushed back to March this year and the April awards date is more than two months later than last year’s February ceremony — and the result is that almost every major nominee is currently available to watch at home, either through streaming services or by VOD rental. That includes six of the eight films nominated for best picture.

Leading the pack, with 10 nominations, is “Mank” (rated R), starring Gary Oldman as the colorful, alcoholic “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Netflix financed director David Fincher’s labor-of-love tribute to classic Hollywood storytelling and mythmaking. Fincher, Oldman, Amanda Seyfried (for best supporting actress) and Erik Messerschmidt’s luminous black-and-white cinematography were also nominated. (Netflix)

Netflix, in addition, picked up “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (R, six nominations), Aaron Sorkin’s lively dramatization of the real-life trial of the protest leaders at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Sacha Baron Cohen (for best supporting actor) and Sorkin’s screenplay also received nods. (Netflix)

“Nomadland“ (R, six nominations), Chloe Zhao’s poignant portrait of modern migrant life, earned nominations for star Frances McDormand, Zhao’s direction and screenplay, and the on-the-road cinematography. (Hulu)

“Sound of Metal” (R, six nominations), starring best-actor-nominee Riz Ahmed as a punk-metal drummer struggling to hold on to his identity as he goes deaf, was also nominated for supporting actor Paul Raci, original screenplay and its inspired sound design. (Amazon Prime)

“Minari“ (PG-13, six nominations), the tender story of a Korean American family moving to rural Arkansas, received nods for director and writer Lee Isaac Chung and actors Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung. (Premium VOD and Cable on Demand)

Carey Mulligan earned a best-actress nomination playing the “Promising Young Woman” (R, five nominations) of director and screenplay nominee Emerald Fennell’s audaciously witty revenge thriller. (VOD, Cable On Demand, DVD and Redbox)

Only two best-picture nominees are unavailable to watch at home. “The Father” (PG-13, six nominations), which also earned nods for actors Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, is currently in theaters only but arrives on Premium VOD and Cable on Demand on Friday, March 26.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (R, six nominations) debuted on HBO Max for a limited 31-day run and is now in theaters only. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are both up for best supporting actor.

And while it missed the cut for best picture, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (R) earned five nominations, including acting nods for stars Chadwick Boseman (who passed away before the film’s release) and Viola Davis. (Netflix)

Here’s where you can find other nominated films (organized by streaming service):

Netflix

Along with its two best-picture nods, Netflix scored nominations for lead actress Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman” (R) and supporting actress Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” (R), plus a screenplay nomination for “The White Tiger” (R) and original score for “Da 5 Bloods” (R).

You can also stream “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (G) and “Over the Moon” (PG), both nominated for animated feature; documentaries “Crip Camp” (R) and “My Octopus Teacher” (TV-G); and documentary short subject “A Love Song for Latasha” (TV-PG).

Amazon Prime Video

“One Night in Miami” (R) earned three nominations, including for supporting actor Leslie Odom Jr. and adapted screenplay. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (R) picked up nominations for adapted screenplay and supporting actress Maria Bakalova. The intimate “Time” (PG-13) is a documentary front-runner.

Hulu

Andra Day earned a best-actress nomination for her title role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday“ (R) and the Danish comedy “Another Round” (Denmark, not rated, with subtitles) is up for both international feature and director Thomas Vinterberg. “The Mole Agent” (Chile, not rated, with subtitles) scored a documentary nomination.

HBO Max

“Emma“ (PG) was recognized for its costume design and makeup and hairstyling.

Disney+

“Soul” (PG) and “Onward“ (PG) are both up for best animated feature. You can also stream the live-action “Mulan“ (PG-13), nominated for costume design and visual effects, and animated short “Burrow” (G).

Apple TV+

The gorgeous Irish fable “Wolfwalkers” (PG) is a nominee for best animated feature and the World War II thriller “Greyhound” (PG-13), with Tom Hanks, was nominated for sound.

VOD / Cable on Demand

The touching frontier drama “News of the World” (PG-13), also starring Hanks, earned four nominations: best cinematography, original score, sound and production design.

The new live-action “Pinocchio (Italy, PG-13, with subtitles) earned nominations for costume design and makeup and hairstyling.

Also available are three of the films nominated for best international feature: “Collective” (Russia), which is also nominated in the documentary category, “Better Days” (China) and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina). All are presented with subtitles.

Free streams

Three of the documentary short-subject nominees are streaming on the web. The British newspaper The Guardian presents “Colette,” The New York Times sponsors “A Concerto Is a Conversation” and Field of Vision shows “Do Not Split.”