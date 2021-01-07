If you like professional football, you will love this weekend.

The National Football League (NFL) playoffs begin with tripleheaders – that’s three games —on Saturday and Sunday. So you can watch NFL games from 10 a.m. to after dinner time on both days.

Of course, I don’t think anyone — especially kids — should watch that much television. Kids should go outside and ride their bikes or throw a football instead of sitting all day.

But if you are going to watch, here is a guide to the weekend games – ranging from the best matchups to the worst – so you can pick one or two to watch.

All game starts are listed in Pacific Time.

Indianapolis at Buffalo (10:05 a.m. Saturday on CBS)

The Buffalo Bills, who have won their last six games, may be the hottest team in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen had a breakout season, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. But the Colts defense can be tough, especially against an offense that wants to run the ball. This game should be close.

Los Angeles at Seattle (1:40 p.m. Saturday on Fox)

The Los Angeles Rams have the best defense in the NFL, led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Los Angeles defense will have to be good, because Rams quarterback Jared Goff injured the thumb of his right (throwing) hand. The Rams defense will also have to be good, because the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson can put points on the board.

Tampa Bay at Washington (5:15 p.m. Saturday on NBC)

The Washington Football Team (WFT) had a surprising season to win the (very weak) National Football Conference East division with a record of 7-9 (seven wins, nine losses). I just don’t think the WFT will come close to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baltimore at Tennessee (10:05 a.m. Sunday on ABC/ESPN)

This game features two of the most exciting players in the NFL. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can beat any team with his passing and running. Titans running back Derrick Henry doesn’t throw, but the man can run. Henry became only the eighth player in NFL history to gain more than 2,000 yards running in one season.

Chicago at New Orleans (1:40 p.m. Sunday on CBS)

It would be a huge upset if the Chicago Bears could knock off the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (5:15 p.m. Sunday on NBC)

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-22, in the last game of the season. But the Steelers were resting some of their top players, including veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh should be at full strength for this matchup of American Football Conference North rivals.

There will be a lot of great NFL games this weekend. Just don’t watch them all.

___

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 25 sports books for kids. His latest is “Gridiron: Stories From 100 Years of the National Football League.”