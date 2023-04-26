Here’s what’s coming to Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services in May.

Series

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively, in “White House Plumbers,” which takes a satirical slant on the events surrounding the real-life break-in at the Watergate Hotel in 1972 that ultimately toppled Richard Nixon’s presidency. The five-part limited series begins May 1 on HBO Max.

The science fiction thriller “Silo: Season 1” is set in a dystopian future where the last human survivors of a toxic Earth live a mile underground (Apple TV+, May 5), and “Class of ’09: Season 1” follows a class of FBI agents struggling with justice in a world transformed by artificial intelligence (Hulu, May 10).

In a more comic vein, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA agent forced into one last mission before retirement in the action comedy “FUBAR: Season 1” (Netflix, May 25), and for kids and families comes “The Muppets Mayhem: Season 1” (Disney+, May 10).

Other comedies include “Bupkis: Season 1” with Pete Davidson (Peacock, May 4) and “Platonic: Season 1” starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as former best friends who reconnect (Apple TV+, May 24). Somewhat darker is “High Desert: Season 1” starring Patricia Arquette as a recovering addict who reinvents herself as a private investigator (Apple TV+, May 17).

Also debuting in May are the prequel limited series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix, May 4) and reality series “The Family Stallone: Season 1” with Sylvester Stallone (Paramount+, May 17), plus new seasons of comedies “The Other Two” (HBO Max, May 4) and “The Great” (Hulu, May 12) and reality shows “Queer Eye” (Netflix, May 12) and “The Kardashians” (Hulu, May 25).

Advertising

Movies

Jennifer Lopez stars as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before in “The Mother,” co-starring Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal (Netflix, May 12).

“White Men Can’t Jump,” an updated remake of the 1992 sports comedy about street court basketball hustlers, stars Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls (Hulu, May 19).

Recent theatrical releases coming to streaming services include the comedy “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks (Netflix, May 6); a pair of dramas based on true stories, “Till” (Prime Video, May 9) and “She Said” (Prime Video, May 19); the horror thriller “Unseen” (MGM+, May 19); and the romantic fantasy “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (Prime Video, May 23).

True stories

The four-part docuseries “Queen Cleopatra” from executive producer Jada Pinkett-Smith has stirred up controversy in Egypt, which has condemned the casting of a biracial Black actor, Adele James, in the role of the ancient queen. Series director Tina Gharavi responded that “historians can confirm that it is more likely that Cleopatra looked like Adele than Elizabeth Taylor ever did” (Netflix, May 10).

“Victim/Suspect” follows journalist Rae de Leon’s investigation of the alarming pattern of young women who are shamed, disbelieved or charged with crimes after reporting sexual assaults. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Netflix, May 23)

“Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl” tells the story of the Park Avenue Peerage blog and the anonymous blogger who infiltrated Manhattan’s elite in the early 2000s (Hulu, May 17).

Advertising

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” debuted at Sundance (Apple TV+, May 12), and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams collaborates with Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, on “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” (HBO Max, May 20).

International

Hulu presents two of the most acclaimed international features of 2022: “Saint Omer” (France), a drama inspired by the real-life trial of a young immigrant mother accused of murdering her infant child (Hulu, May 12), and “Broker” (South Korea), Hirokazu Kore-eda’s entertaining and moving story of two baby brokers and the unlikely family that grows around them (Hulu, May 24).

Seven strangers are forced into a twisted game of survival in the horror thriller “Death’s Roulette” (Mexico, Paramount+, May 5), and a German deserter races a bloodthirsty SS troop to find a hidden treasure in the World War II thriller “Blood & Gold” (Germany, Netflix, May 26).

For lighter fare, there is the family action comedy “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” a live-action adaptation of the classic comic book series (France, Netflix, May 19).

Among the new shows are the Cold War spy thriller “Spy/Master: Season 1” (Romania, HBO Max, May 19) and the young adult fantasy adventure “The Gryphon: Season 1” (Germany, Prime Video, May 26).

Peacock will stream the annual “Eurovision Song Contest” live starting May 9.

News

HBO Max becomes simply Max on May 23. It’s more than simply a rebranding; The reinvented service will feature an expanded catalog featuring programs from Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID and more, on a platform rebuilt to become more stable and reliable. A new “Ultimate” tier will offer select programs in 4K UHD and offline downloads.