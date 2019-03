Inslee appears on "The Daily Show" at 11 tonight.

So you’re running for president. You’ve announced your candidacy. What next?

Why, make the rounds of late-night talk shows, of course.┬áThat’s what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is doing tonight, as he appears on “The Daily Show” with host Trevor Noah at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

On with @Trevornoah Monday night, looking forward to talking about how we defeat climate change. Come watch! https://t.co/QsOtdJeU5z — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) March 17, 2019

Inslee announced his bid earlier this month and plans to run on a climate change-focused campaign. The governor has been promoting his campaign with the hashtag #OurClimateMoment.

Inslee is one of more than a dozen Democrats who have announced a campaign so far.