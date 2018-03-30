Parker Schnabel takes on heat, jaguars, venomous snakes and piranha in his quest to mine the gold-rich jungles of Guyana.
“Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail”
Season premiere; after his $7 million season in the Yukon, Parker Schnabel sets out to mine the gold-rich jungles of Guyana in South America, battling the heat, jaguars, venomous snakes and piranha; with added features and bonus scenes; 8 p.m. Friday on Discovery.
Also on Friday
“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Mac and the team reunite with the Coltons, a family of bounty hunters, to search for a thief of classified intelligence.
“Dynasty,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): The arrival of Alexis throws the Carrington family into disarray; after Alexis receives a fortune from Grandpa’s will, Fallon tries to prove her mother tricked her way into it; Cristal tries to keep Alexis away from Blake.
“The Stellar Awards 2018,” 8 p.m. (TVONE): Kirk Franklin hosts the 2018 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with performances including all-star tribute to the late Edwin Hawkins and Snoop Dogg performing material from his new gospel album.
“MasterChef Junior Edition,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The cooks craft desserts using natural sweeteners and prepare dishes inspired by each contestant’s family’s heritage; the judges decide who goes home.
“Tanked,” 9 p.m. (ANIMALPLANET): Season 14 premiere; Wayde and Brett make a dream saltwater aquarium for R&B singer Keyshia Cole’s home.
“Taken,” 9 p.m. (KING): Hart must find a way to stop an exiled former journalist from leaking the names of government assets before innocent lives are lost.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Coulson uncovers Gen. Hale’s true agenda; it could be the end of the world if S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t help her.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Actor Bryan Cranston; former President Jimmy Carter.
