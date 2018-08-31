Among Guy Fieri’s “3D” stops is a Seattle chicken place.

‘Whistleblower’

Season-one finale of docuseries about everyday people who exposed wrongdoings of the rich and powerful; in this episode, a for-profit school defrauds its students and the government; a biofuel company runs a massive scam; 9 p.m. Friday on KIRO.

Also on Friday

“Cake Wars,” 6 p.m. (COOKING): Four master bakers compete to take home $10,000 and have their cake showcased at a celebration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Greg Cipes and Mae Whitman, voices of Michelangelo and April O’Neil, act as guest judges.

“TKO: Total Knockout,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A former Army Reserve captain, a construction worker, a longshoreman, a miniature-horse breeder and a youth basketball coach compete.

“BattleBots,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): In a special tournament, Battlebots Team USA takes on bots from around the world in an international showdown of combat robotics.

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Actor Dean Cain hosts; featured magicians include Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Andi Gladwin, Joel Meyers, Chris Korn, Joshua Jay and Jason Bishop.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Guy Fieri cruises the United States to check out Far-East flavors; in Seattle, a funky chicken spot puts an Asian spin on poultry; a family-run gem dishes out Thai specialties on the big island of Hawaii.

“Random Acts of Flyness,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Artist Terence Nance presents interconnected vignettes about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life.

“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Sculptor Eva Hesse’s groundbreaking work in the 1960s changes the course of art history and women’s place in art.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): A Seattle couple decide to break free from the corporate grind and follow a job opportunity to Costa Rica; she’s always dreamed of living in Central America, he’s a lifelong Seattle native who’s never lived abroad.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.