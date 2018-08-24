New Animal Planet show “Scaled,” about designing habitats for reptiles, makes its debut.
‘Treasure Quest: Snake Island’
Season-four premiere of reality series that follows a crew of treasure hunters as it searches for a legendary trove in South America. The treasure hunters, chasing a $2 billion fortune, attempt to cross the Andes mountains, putting themselves in danger on the infamous Death Road, where they encounter a landslide; 9 p.m. Friday on Discovery.
Also on Friday
“Safari Live: The Gauntlet,” 8 p.m. (NATGEOWILD): Expert guides lead viewers on an African safari.
“What Would You Do?” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Hidden cameras capture people’s reactions to dilemmas.
“Wynonna Earp,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): The holiday season comes to Purgatory; Wynonna teams up with a new ally to search for a child on Christmas Day; Waverly learns more about her father.
“Scaled,” 9 p.m. (ANIMALPL): Series premiere; habitat designers meet a Washington state family that wants to create a grand Mayan-inspired terrarium for its extensive collection of poisonous dart frogs.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Seafood for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Portland, Oregon; taste-testing new pizzas in Jackson, Wyoming.
“In Search Of,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Zach visits a Florida man whose brother was killed when the family home was swallowed whole and a series of sinkholes forming caves below the houses in a suburban neighborhood.
“Real Time with Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Maher and panelists discuss politics.
“Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level,” 11 p.m. (COMEDY): Showcase for rising comedians; comic Jeff Horste tells Kevin Hart about his strangest gig and talks about what it was like growing up in Detroit.
