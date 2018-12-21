“Craft in America” focuses on the craft traditions of California.

‘A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary’

Inspirational stories of lives changed through adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue, with stories of families and performances by artists scheduled to include Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham, hosted by LL Cool J. 8 p.m. Friday on KIRO.

Also on Friday

“The Wizard of Oz,” 7:30 p.m. (TNT): The 1939 classic with Judy Garland as Kansas farm girl Dorothy, who enters a magical world and seeks the wisdom of a wizard while fleeing a wicked witch.

“Midnight, Texas,” 8 p.m. (KING): Manfred and Kai team up against a common foe; Olivia and Bobo search for a way to bring Fiji back to their side; Joe faces the aftermath of his actions.

“Dynasty,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): The Carringtons track down a dangerous enemy on Christmas Eve; Fallon and Blake clash on how to handle the situation; Kirby is cast out by Anders for having an immature reaction.

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Animated 2003 seasonal special; Lucy and Linus’ little brother, Rerun, turns to Snoopy and Spike for holiday cheer.

“Craft in America,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The diverse craft traditions of California, including Native American ancient traditions and the handmade work of contemporary artists.

“Z Nation,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): Warren and the others must free the Talkers being held in Quarantine and prepare to attack Altura.

“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): When detectives track down the killer of a Las Vegas cocktail waitress and mother, it becomes clear that the investigation has just begun.

“The Graham Norton Show,” 11 p.m. (BBCA): Actor Jason Momoa; dancing judge Darcey Bussell; comic Bill Bailey; Little Mix performs.

