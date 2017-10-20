Other shows airing Oct. 20: “Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Jane the Virgin” and series premiere of “Superstition”

“Great Performances: She Loves Me”

PBS series of Broadway shows: This week, “She Loves Me;” two feuding clerks in a 1930s Budapest perfumery unwittingly find solace in each other as anonymous romantic pen pals, a production nominated for a Tony Award as Best Musical Revival, 9 p.m. Friday on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” 8 p.m. (HBO): Season-two premiere of sketch comedy series; Dame Judi Dench relies on her status to get out of trouble; dinner gets dramatic at the Murdoch home; German Chancellor Angela Merkel sings a heartfelt song.

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Cinderella joins forces with a new friend; Jacinda tries to protect Lucy’s community garden; Victoria makes a discovery that could alter everyone’s fate.

“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): When the HPD system is hacked and one of the Five-0’s informants ends up dead, McGarrett enlists the help of hacker he imprisoned.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane’s relationship with Adam brings out her fun side; Xo takes care of Darci to show that Rogelio is committed to being a father to the baby; Petra and Rafael work to buy back the hotel.

“The Exorcist,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): As Andy confronts the strange incidents taking place on the island, his foster home receives a surprising new addition; Marcus investigates a series of natural disturbances.

“Superstition,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Series premiere; Calvin Hastings returns home to reconnect with his family, but the reunion is cut short by killings by a supernatural villain only Calvin and his family can fight.

“Evil Things,” 10 p.m. (TLC): A single mother’s wedding engagement turns terrifying when her daughter exhibits strange behavior; digging up a time capsule unearths horrors from the past.