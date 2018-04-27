It’s also Seahawks Draft Day.

“International Jazz Day From Cuba”

Artists perform at an International Jazz Day annual event celebrated worldwide with an All-Star Global Concert at different venues around the world, this year in Havana in the oldest theater in Latin America, highlighting collaboration of Cuban and American artists, with hosts Quincy Jones and Will Smith; 10 p.m. Friday on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Seahawks Draft Day,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Sports anchor Aaron Levine hosts live, local coverage focused on the NFL draft as it relates to the Seattle Seahawks.

“Once Upon A Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Tilly and Rogers find themselves in danger after an encounter with Eloise; Henry and Jacinda’s relationship takes a step forward; Gothel seeks revenge after her home is destroyed.

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Mac and Riley are called in to examine a mysterious object that crash-landed in the Nevada desert; Riley uncovers new information about Mac’s father.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): The team must partner with an oddball conspiracy theorist to keep Crawford from acquiring a deadly weapon; Roman struggles to maintain his personal life with Blake while completing a series of secret missions.

“Live From Lincoln Center,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. in concert.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The team finds itself trapped and under siege at the Lighthouse.

“Ancient Aliens,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Season 13 premiere; the latest disclosure about a series of secret government UFO projects dating back decades.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy for help locating a dangerous criminal; Lugo refuses to assist unless he’s allowed to accompany them on the pursuit.

