‘Fresh Off the Boat’

Sitcom season-five finale, series not yet renewed or canceled. As the Huangs are settling into life in Orlando without Eddie, an international incident sends him back to America; Evan watches Maria for Honey and Marvin and ends up learning more about himself than he expected; 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.

Also on Friday

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): MacGyver and Desi help a group of Syrian refugees being pursued by human traffickers; Bozer is trapped in Oversight’s car, which is rigged to explode.

“Speechless,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three finale, series not yet renewed or canceled; Maya braces for J.J.’s high-school graduation and departure for college, but tough news from NYU changes everything.

“American Masters: Joseph Pulitzer, Voice of the People,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary on Joseph Pulitzer, who gave voice to New York City’s poor, created two best-selling newspapers and championed the importance of a free press in a democracy.

“Proven Innocent,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): A turn in Davon Watkins’ case forces Madeline to head back to Ohio; Bellows struggles with his campaign; Levi tries to find out more about Rosemary’s past.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Guy Fieri visits Vancouver, where an elevated diner dishes out duck pancakes and not-your-momma’s meatloaf; and Kennewick, where a brewpub pairs pints with house-made sausages.

“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Actress Rebecca Schaeffer is fatally shot at the door of her Los Angeles home by her longtime stalker.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): After someone breaks into Luis Delgado’s home and kills his wife, Luis and Danny team up to take down the killer, who may also be responsible for Linda’s death; Frank meets Eddie’s mother; Jamie and Erin are at odds.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” 11:50 p.m. (KIRO): Actor Paul Giamatti; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; comic Aparna Nancherla; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

