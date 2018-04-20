In a special about Meghan Markle, friends, co-workers and former teachers dish on the soon-to-be-bride of Britain’s Prince Harry.

“Jane The Virgin”

Season-four finale of the comedy-drama telenovela series; Jane discovers Rafael is keeping a secret from her; Alba’s big day finally arrives; Jane, Xo and Rogelio are ready to celebrate, but Alba has other plans; Petra and JR make a decision about their future that neither of them saw coming; 9 p.m. Friday on KSTW.

Also on Friday

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): While helping a friend in Puerto Rico, MacGyver is taken hostage by robbers who are attempting to steal $2 million from the bank his friend manages.

“Dynasty,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Alexis, who’s grown suspect of Fallon’s new husband, meddles in her life; Blake and Cristal spar over taking responsibility for the health crisis that’s hurting Culhane’s family.

“Live From Lincoln Center,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Actress and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical performer Sutton Foster in concert.

“Taken,” 9 p.m. (KING): Guest star NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney in his first TV role, playing an FBI agent assisting on a mission, including taking the wheel for a car chase.

“Meghan Markle: American Princess,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): An exploration of the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Markle’s history told from the perspective of friends, co-workers and former teachers.

“Will.i.am Landmarks Live Concert,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Will.i.am reunites with the Black Eyed Peas at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a Great Performances special.

“20/20,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Sexual harassment in the workplace and potential solutions.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:34 p.m. (KING): Actor Anthony Mackie; actor Ralph Macchio; comic Kiry Shabazz.

