The child has Treacher Collins, a craniofacial condition. “Wonder,” a film that centers on a boy with the disorder, opens today.
“20/20”
Following the life of 12-year-old Nathaniel Newman, born with a craniofacial condition known as Treacher Collins, and his family; a boy with Treacher Collins is the subject of the children’s novel “Wonder,” and the movie based on it is opening today; 10 p.m. Friday on KOMO.
Also on Friday
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Season-15 finale, discussion of current events and comedic monologue; repeats at 8:30 p.m.
“Jeopardy!,” 7:30 p.m. (KOMO): Conclusion of the two-week Tournament of Champions with $250,000 prize.
“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): The team chases a deadly bomber terrorizing Manhattan; Jane uncovers a shattering secret from her youth.
“Active Shooter: America Under Fire,” 8 p.m. (SHOWTIME): A look at the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado and myths that may have inspired the active-shooter phenomenon.
“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A bank heist in progress forces Steve to make a potentially heartbreaking mistake; Adam faces an empty home without Kono.
“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane plans a party at the bookshop that inspired her to be a writer; Rafael finds a job, but it isn’t what he was hoping for; Petra tries to get the Marbella back.
“Great Performances,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, “Indecent’’ centers on a 1923 Broadway controversy.
“The Legend Of … With Chris Jericho,” 11 p.m. (TRAVEL): Premiere; wrestler Chris Jericho investigates the truth behind Butch Cassidy’s brazen heist in Castle Gate, Utah, and his legendary lost loot.
