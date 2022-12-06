For his fourth role in a Christmas movie — his second this holiday season — former Seattleite Neal Bledsoe didn’t have to do much research to play a journalist in CBS’s “Must Love Christmas” (9 p.m. Dec. 11). The actor already has a second career as a writer, contributing to SportsIllustrated.com and Men’s Health magazine.

“Ironically enough, acting felt like the safer path,” Bledsoe says.

In “Must Love Christmas,” Bledsoe plays a reporter trying to get an interview with a romance novelist (Liza Lapira, “The Equalizer”) when both become snowbound in Cranberry Falls. A love triangle develops: Will the novelist choose the reporter or her childhood crush (Nathan Witte)?

“You have to be grounded in truth and realism and live in the moment just the same way you would in [any role],” Bledsoe says of acting in a holiday film. “Sometimes these aren’t the most rigorously thought-out scripts. And so there’s a lot of covering [for] that. That’s no shade on the writers themselves. That’s mostly just a function of how fast these things are made. There’s not a lot of time with a script. You have to trust the people you’re there with.”

Bledsoe says on “Must Love Christmas,” he and Lapira were “figuring things out on the fly between the two of us.

“Martin [Wood], our director, has a very close relationship with our writer, [Mark Amato] who is extraordinary. But [Martin is] effectively the script doctor on set. So between the three of us, we’re figuring out these things, almost rehearsing it as we’re shooting it,” Bledsoe says. “You’re not going to get that Kubrickian 50 takes of slamming the door just right. You’ve got to wing it and trust that it’s in the can and move on. In that way it feels like the same tempo as a soap opera.”

Last month, Bledsoe appeared in Great American Family’s “Christmas at the Drive-In,” starring opposite Danica McKellar. That film repeats at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 on GAF.

Bledsoe filmed “Must Love Christmas” in July in Vancouver and he says, luckily, it wasn’t too hot, considering the winter wardrobe he wore.

He recalls on his first Christmas movie, 2017’s Hallmark Channel entry “Coming Home for Christmas,” which also shot in the summer in Vancouver, it was so hot “the glued wreath on one of the store windows melted off. There was this loud sound in the middle of one of our scenes and it pops right off.”

While “Must Love Christmas” may have many Christmas TV movie prerequisites — the meet-cute, sipping hot cocoa or mulled wine, talking about gingerbread — Bledsoe says in addition to “the fan service,” the film subverts some expectations.

“One of the things I found initially very challenging was [my character] is kind of desperate in the beginning and that’s not typically a color that you see the leading man in any of these films have,” Bledsoe says. “At first, I was at my wit’s end with this snarky reporter, so I was like, all right, I’m gonna lean into this. I take being annoying hopefully not too far but almost.”

Born in Toronto and raised all over the Seattle region after his parents’ divorce — Queen Anne, Magnolia, Interbay, Fremont — Bledsoe recalls his first stab at creative writing during an elementary school camping trip to Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park.

“I was 8 years old and just started writing poetry,” Bledsoe says. “I loved that so much. That idea of taking a thought, a feeling, an experience and distilling it down to words to give that resonance to somebody else, to pass it along. … Writing was a way to get really quiet and acting was a way to get really quiet and find space to tell my own stories.”

Bledsoe began writing professionally in 2014 and at 35 he wrote a series of articles about trying out and playing for an Anaheim, California, arena football team owned by the band KISS.

“It was like living out my latent, new journalist fantasies, getting to do experiential journalism,” Bledsoe says.

Then there’s his last name which he shares with Ellensburg native and former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who may be a fourth cousin, Neal Bledsoe says.

“I used to lie all the time and tell people he’s practically my brother,” Neal Bledsoe says. “I bounced around to a few different high schools in the Northwest, seeking an identity while wandering the halls of Roosevelt High and telling anyone who would listen how my best friend Drew Bledsoe, what he just said to me on the phone or something like that. It wasn’t quite that explicit, but it was definitely an inferred lie.”

Neal Bledsoe eventually found his way to drama school, graduating from North Carolina School of the Arts in 2005.

The 41-year-old now splits his time between Los Angeles and New York, where he was a series regular on NBC’s 2015-16 Debra Messing-starring drama “The Mysteries of Laura.”

He’s currently filming a skiing-themed movie comedy in Lake Tahoe and will next take a break from acting to work on his writing, including a possible book on the entertainment business with famed magazine writer Gay Talese, 90.

And in true TV Christmas movie fashion, he’ll be back in Seattle soon.

“My niece called me the other day and she said, ‘So I gotta put it in terms of a Christmas movie but, are you coming home for Christmas?’ ” Bledsoe says. “And I was like, ‘How dare you? Yes, yes I am.’ ”