Premiere of a four-night multiplatform showcase of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, with world-renowned cinematographers and a complex network of cameras capturing Yellowstone’s 22 million acres of wilderness in real time to tell vivid stories of its diverse wildlife, including film of a wolf pack and the inside of a beaver lodge; with behind-the-scenes and interactive experiences for viewers on the network’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts; 9 p.m. Sunday on National Geographic, continuing through Aug. 8.

Also on Sunday

“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the passing of comedic legends and how the connection with their audiences makes the loss more significant.

“iHeartCountry Festival,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Performances from country-music stars including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, and Mason Ramsey, plus interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season-nine preview special with a look at upcoming season; in the years after a zombie apocalypse, survivors seek refuge in a world overrun by the dead.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Season 15 premiere; a fight about the family Christmas card escalates into a major feud; Scott feels guilty for moving on to a new relationship, preceded by all-day showing of season 14 episodes.

“Chesapeake Shores,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season-three premiere; the O’Brien family reunites after years apart to face the memories of its past.

“Food Network Star,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season 14 finale; Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay determine the fates of the three finalists, going behind the scenes to find out who will join the Food Network family and become its next star.

“The Tunnel: Vengeance,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; in the final episode, Karl and Elise face a tense showdown with the Pied Piper, while the truth about the Moreau abduction is revealed at last.

“Succession,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season-one finale; news of a hostile takeover breaks; Kendall eyes an escape outlet.