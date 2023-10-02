Of all the universes to live in, one of the benefits to ours is that it’s home to one of the most inventive and memorable animated series ever made in “Adventure Time.” Taking place in the fantastical Land of Ooo, it was built around the surreal adventures of 12-year-old Finn and his magical talking dog Jake. The show was a hit — some episodes drew in more than 3 million viewers — and spoke to audiences young and old over the course of its 10 seasons as delightfully silly songs about making bacon pancakes could exist right alongside playful musings about life itself.

Integral to its creation and the newly released spinoff “Fionna and Cake” (the entire season is streaming on Max) is Seattle-born animator Adam Muto. His new series is itself a multiverse story, exploring the titular duo who were originally in-universe “Adventure Time” fanfiction but have now been given life of their own. For Muto, it is the latest step in a journey that began in Washington when he was a student trying to figure out his future as an artist.

“I was entering my senior year at Renton High School and I knew I wanted to draw, but I didn’t really know what that meant or how I could make that a job,” Muto said.

Flipping through magazines for colleges, he found one for the California Institute of the Arts. Referring to it as “cartoon college,” it was there Muto met “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward, a fateful moment in both their lives.

Muto took over as showrunner midway through the original run of “Adventure Time” and is now revisiting the world he helped build while making it into something new that stands on its own.

“We just kept pitching, like, ‘Here’s what we think could be a worthy follow-up that wouldn’t step on the original series.’ Each time, it felt like 50-50,” Muto said.

Working once again as showrunner, this time for “Fionna and Cake,” means that Muto is involved in nearly every stage of the creative process — from writing to storyboarding in the early days to animatics in the edit bay with the director and then the art design itself.

“Following it through, you involve more and more people as you go. That all builds up to shipping the episode to our partner studios. That’s who actually does the heavy lifting on the animation.”

The inspiration for said animation often comes from Seattle’s corner of the world. Muto said sharp-eyed viewers of “Fionna and Cake’s” first season may recognize a building based on one from the University of Washington.

“My parents went there, so I was really familiar with the campus and there were some buildings I really liked so I was, like, ‘Well, I can put this in.’ It means nothing to anybody else, but that it is in there can mean something.”

Even with these grounded elements, the series turns “Adventure Time’s” existing story on its head by peeling back the line between creator and creation. Much of this stems from the beloved character Simon Petrikov, formerly known as the Ice King when he lost his mind, who also returns. Simon was the one whose alter ego created Fionna and Cake in the first place — a poetic connection for what it has been like for Muto to revisit these characters himself.

“When we were young, we kind of identified with Finn. But as we got older, we identified with Simon. Not even Simon, Ice King. The weird, kind of idiosyncratic, goblinlike version of him. Now maybe it’s easier to identify with Simon at where I’m at.”

As for what the future will be for Simon, Fionna, Cake and all the other eccentric characters in Ooo, Muto said it might be a while before he even knows when they’ll return. However, he remains optimistic.

“With streaming, they are less forthcoming with whether you get a green light for another season. Months or even a year can go by. … I’m hopeful, but it’s also kind of starting over whenever we turn over these new shows.”

Whatever comes next, Muto and his collaborators have plenty more stories to tell. They likely won’t take place in “just a normal world” as Fionna humorously says in the final line of the season, but for those who still love “Adventure Time” after all these years, they wouldn’t have it any other way.