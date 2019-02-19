LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Horowitz, whose “Fight Back!” syndicated program made him perhaps the best-known consumer reporter in the U.S., has died. He was 81.
KNBC-TV says his wife reported the death.
Beginning in the 1970s, Horowitz was the station’s consumer reporter for more than 15 years. His program “Fight Back! With David Horowitz” was syndicated to dozens of stations nationwide. The multiple Emmy-winning program investigated product defects, tested advertising claims and confronted companies with customer complaints.
Horowitz also appeared on the “Today” show and did radio commentaries and had a newspaper column.
In 1987, Horowitz was taken hostage by a gunman during a live broadcast. The gun turned out to be a BB weapon, but the experience led Horowitz to join a successful effort to ban realistic-looking toy guns in California.