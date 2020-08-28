One strange result of the coronavirus outbreak? Virtual cast reunions from movies and TV shows are now a regular occurrence. Here’s where to find them — and a list of recent TV reboots and revivals, plus a few still to come.

Cast reunions, appearances and table reads

Movies: “The Lord of the Rings” (cast appearance on Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” series), “The Parent Trap” (Instagram Live with Katie Couric), “That Thing You Do!”, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (table read), “High School Musical” (Disney Family Singalong performance), “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (cast appearance on Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” series), “Pitch Perfect,” “Spy Kids,” “Harry Potter” (Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton)

TV: “Twin Peaks” (Instagram Live with Madchen Amick and Kyle MacLachlan), “The Office” (cast appearance on “Some Good News”), “Scandal” (Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn), “The Nanny” (table read), “Parks and Recreation” (reunion episode filmed with social distancing), “Lizzie McGuire” (table read), “Community” (table read), “Full House” (cast members re-created opening credits as “Full Quarantine”), “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (Will From Home on Snapchat), “Frasier” (Stars in the House fundraiser), “The X-Files,” “Glee,” “90210,” “Hannah Montana”

Recent and upcoming reboots and revivals

“A League of Their Own” (Amazon): The hit 1992 movie starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna has been ordered to series by Amazon with a whole new cast.

“All That” (Nickelodeon): The Nickelodeon series that put Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell into the spotlight got a makeover and an update, with shorter sketches to suit shorter attention spans.

“Animaniacs” (Hulu): This reboot of the ’90s cartoon with the catchy theme song is produced by Steven Spielberg and is expected to premiere this fall.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix): First they were books by Ann M. Martin, then a 1995 movie. Now, the Baby-Sitters Club is back, with a heartwarming series of half-hour episodes that will restore your faith in humanity.

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix): Reboot of the original “Karate Kid” franchise of films that reignites the rivalry between Ralph Macchio’s “Daniel” and William Zabka’s “Johnny.”

“Charmed” (The CW): The Halliwell sisters of the original series (1998-2006) have been replaced by a new Power of Three sister grouping, and the location of the show has moved from San Francisco to a small town in Michigan.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (no network confirmed): The original sitcom ran from 1990-96 and launched Will Smith’s career. The reboot was the brainchild of one Morgan Cooper, a fan of the original series who created a trailer that reimagined the comedy as a drama. Cooper’s clip caught Smith’s attention, and the star hopped on board as a producer. It’s now being shopped around to different streaming platforms and networks.

“Friends” reunion special (HBO Max): Do you miss Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe? An unscripted reunion is coming to HBO — eventually. It’s been delayed due to the pandemic. But yes, all six co-stars have signed on.

“Gossip Girl” (HBO Max): In a perfect world, this reboot of “Gossip Girl” was scheduled to debut this fall. The premise? A new generation of New York private-school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl in the social media era. Production has — you guessed it — been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, so, be patient!

“High Fidelity” (Hulu): This tragically canceled, gender-swapped reboot of the nearly perfect Nick Hornby adaptation puts Zoe Kravitz in the record-selling, brokenhearted man-child John Cusack role to wonderful effect. Look out for a delightfully unhinged cameo from Parker Posey.

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime): Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey return as Bette, Shane and Alice, characters from the original that ran in the early 2000s. But they’ve also introduced a set of new characters to update the cast for a younger generation.

“Mad About You” (Spectrum): Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser returned to their roles as Jamie and Paul Buchman in this 2019 reboot of the ’90s married-couple-in-NYC sitcom.

“Party of Five” (Freeform): The original series (1994-2000) was about five siblings who were orphaned after their parents were killed in a car accident. The reboot featured an immigration twist and centered on five children and their struggle to survive after their parents were deported to Mexico. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after the first season.

“Perry Mason” (HBO): The classic series about Perry Mason, champion defender of the wrongfully accused, is reimagined as a dark, gritty series about Perry Mason, moody private detective (Matthew Rhys). It also stars Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) as a creepy revival preacher.

“Punky Brewster” (Peacock): A revival of the ’90s series finds grown-up Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) managing single motherhood (her ex-husband is played by Freddie Prinze Jr., the Lord Byron of teen romantic comedies of the early 2000s) and meeting a girl in foster care much like a young Punky.

“Roswell, New Mexico” (The CW): Based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz, the original “Roswell” vaulted Shiri Appleby and Katherine Heigl to stardom and ran from 1999-2002. The reboot was ordered to series in 2018 and revolves around the same three orphaned aliens — Max, Isobel and Michael. But there’s a new twist that weaves contemporary issues of immigration into the plot.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix): Based on the eponymous Archie comics, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is darker and grittier take on the character than the ’90s Melissa Joan Hart vehicle “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Worth watching for Miranda Otto’s Aunt Zelda alone.

“Saved By the Bell” (Peacock): Get excited … and scared! Though returning to high school is a nightmare for some, a revival of “Saved By the Bell” is coming, with the original cast playing adult versions of their Bayside counterparts.