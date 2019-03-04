Max Djenohan gets “Naked and Afraid" on TV — for the second time.

Max Djenohan was surprised at the Zen-like nature of his time on the appropriately titled reality television show “Naked and Afraid.”

The 29-year-old Edmonds resident found himself at one with the universe as he foraged for often-invertebrate food and focused on the moment for a total of five weeks of au naturel taping for the Discovery Channel survivalist competition. And it’s left him open to new things now that he’s returned to civilization — and pants.

“Snails — snails aren’t that bad,” he said with a bit of wonder in his voice. “Like escargot. They’re pretty darn delicious. I was just in New Orleans the other day, and at the time I was like, ‘I’ll never eat another snail again.’ But I said, ‘Screw it, let’s do this.’ It was delicious.”

Djenohan is helping “Naked and Afraid” celebrate its milestone 10th season, making his second appearance on the show in a battle of the sexes-style episode that airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10. (The season premiere, on March 3, did not feature Djenohan.) The 29-year-old adventurer returns to Panama where he successfully completed a 14-day fan challenge that was televised during Season 9 in 2018.

His second taping for the show lasted 21 days and left the lifelong outdoors enthusiast ready for even more (though he can’t discuss his future plans thanks to a nondisclosure agreement). He has spent plenty of time in the wilderness during a lifetime of backpacking, snowboarding and mountaineering, but he says nothing matches the challenges he faced in Panama. The show’s contestants are dropped in a wilderness setting with no clothes, tools or food and must live off what they gather by foraging.

“It’s like living in the moment, living in that flow where you don’t have to worry about rent and all these things that we get caught up with in the life we live,” Djenohan said. “When people say I can’t do something, then I go and do it. And (I did it) to prove it to myself: Am I really doing this? Like the first time I de-robed on location, I was like, ‘This is really friggin’ happening! How did my life get to this point?’”

The short answer is Instagram. The show’s producers reached out to him through the social media platform and pitched an appearance. Djenohan thought it was a joke at first, but after a few phone meetings and a trip to Los Angeles, he decided to play along.

Everyone who saw his appearance had the obvious question: “Why didn’t you just make clothes?” Djenohan is something of an expert now and he can assure you it’s not that simple. Covering the naughty bits is the least of your concerns once the shock of disrobing wears off.

“Go out there and see if the first thing you want is clothes,” Djenohan said. “The first thing you need is shelter … or fire, it’s kind of a debate. And then you need some way to procure water to hydrate. Then you go find food.”

That first episode, filmed during Panama’s dry season, was relatively easy in retrospect — well, except for an overly aggressive caiman. He returned for his second taping during the country’s rainy season, making things infinitely more miserable. What little refuge he could find from the rain was marred by the sand flies that were dormant during his first visit.

“They breed and they’re the most active during the rainy season,” he said. “So not only is it pouring down rain, you’ve got this vicious onslaught of flies that literally don’t stop. … They’re a quarter the size of a fruit fly. You can’t even really see them. They’ll bite you and then they’re off. And then it itches 10 times worse than a mosquito bite. And they’re everywhere.”

And when you’re naked, everywhere means everywhere.

“Once you put yourself through that, other things don’t seem so bad anymore,” he joked. “I can sit in traffic. It’s not so bad.”

_____

“Naked and Afraid” airs on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. Sundays each week until April 14, when it switches to 9 p.m.