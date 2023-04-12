When Dove Cameron was 8 years old, her parents didn’t know what to do with her.

“My parents went through the whole onslaught of, ‘What does she want to do? Does she want to play soccer? Does she want to play tee ball? Is there anything she wants to do?’ I didn’t want to play guitar, piano or do ballet,” Cameron recalls in a recent Zoom interview. There was one creative endeavor and outlet Cameron was infatuated by, though.

“Theater was the one thing that I couldn’t get enough of. My parents just knew that’s what I was going to end up doing with my life. I was really lucky that, at a pretty young age, they took me seriously enough to see that maybe I could do this professionally. Because I was itching to start working when I was, like, 12.”

Cameron hasn’t looked back since. As a television actress, she’s starred in “Liv and Maddie” and the “Descendants” franchise for the Disney Channel. On stage, she’s performed in “Clueless” and “The Light in the Piazza.” As a singer, she’s had critical and commercial success, most recently with her 2022 single “Boyfriend,” which went certified platinum.

In a way, Cameron was always destined for such a creative career. “My dad was a pianist. My mother was an actress in local theater. She would bring home all these playbacks of classic musicals. I was surrounded by jazz music from him, and always watching classics like ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ That was my world.”

But while Cameron took great joy in being so fascinated by every aspect of the arts, especially since these shows, songs and films resonated so deeply with her and made her think about life in a different way, it meant she felt alienated from children her own age. “I really found no community in school or the kids around me. I found that it in the arts.”

This hasn’t stopped Cameron from being appreciative of her Washington roots. Born and raised on Bainbridge Island, she attended Sakai Intermediate School while acting in community theater at Bainbridge Performing Arts, before ultimately moving to Los Angeles with her family at the age of 14 to pursue acting full time.

“There’s an edge to people from Seattle,” explains Cameron when asked how the city and Washington state have influenced her creative voice. “I’ve always attributed it to the weather being so unpredictable. I always feel like I can almost pick a Seattleite out.

“Because they’re all very internal. They’re all very sensitive. They’re all mostly introverts. A lot of them are artists. There’s such a huge rich history of music in Seattle, what with Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix and a huge underground jazz scene. I think that artistry rubs off on Seattle and the state. It has helped me a lot.”

Return to “Schmigadoon!”

There’s no denying that Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” is edgier and darker than its original outing. In Season 1 of the Apple TV+ show, which revolved around backpacking couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) being trapped in the titular magical town where its inhabitants sing and dance, Cameron played an innocent waitress inspired by “Oklahoma!’s” Ado Annie.

This time around, Melissa and Josh, bored with their run-of-the-mill lives in New York City, seek to return to Schmigadoon. Instead, though, they stumble upon the magical land of Schmicago, a seedier, darker and more dangerous place. Cameron portrays Jenny Banks, a parody of Sally Bowles from “Cabaret,” who was played so iconically by Liza Minnelli.

During the production of the first season, cast members would joke about where a potential future season could go. “We didn’t even know if there would be more,” Cameron says. “It’s such a strange experiment of a show. But we joked that we could riff on other musicals.”

“Schmigadoon!” co-creator Cinco Paul even joked that he would cast Cameron as a character akin to Roxie Hart from “Chicago.”

“I was blonde and much more feminine. I hadn’t really come out yet as queer. I think the world was still perceiving me as the girl-next-door sweetheart,” Cameron says. “It’s really funny how dyeing my hair and coming out as queer made people think, ‘Whoa, she’s dark.’ Overnight, everybody was like, ‘You really did a huge switch-up there.’ ”

While “Schmigadoon!’s” second season does delve into more sinister and complex material, Cameron insists that Paul and his team of writers and directors have once again done a superb job of combining entertainment with a “really beautiful and grounded message.”

“This season is all about finding a happy ending. It’s also a commentary on depression, mental health, comparing your life to other people and expectations versus reality. It’s about finding a happy ending out of perceived unlucky circumstances or circumstances that just don’t measure up to your vision. All in the guise of a musical and mystery. It’s really beautiful and it’s done so brilliantly.”