“Wheel of Fortune,” a classic American game show, is coming to Tacoma to find its next contestants.

With more than 7,000 episodes and 40 years on the air, “Wheel of Fortune” has amassed a huge following. “Wheel of Fortune” gets more than a million inquiries annually from people who want to be on the show, producers say. How do show runners pick? The show’s promotional vehicle is the “Wheelmobile,” a 36-foot, bright yellow Winnebago that traverses the country and hosts mock game show auditions.

The “Wheelmobile” will be in Tacoma at the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 showroom on July 17-18. Each day, three auditions will take place at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and applications will be handed out an hour before each audition. So you fill out the application, and you wait. The show last held auditions in Tacoma in July 2017, also at the Emerald Queen Casino. Much like the show, the chance to audition is based on luck. “Wheel of Fortune” staff will pull applications randomly, and chosen applicants will get to try their hand at puzzle solving on stage.

Patience will be rewarded: according to a news release, everyone who auditions on stage goes home with a prize. And those who submit an application and don’t get picked may be contacted later when the producers come back to the area.

What are your chances? Well according to a “Wheel of Fortune” news release, last year 1 million people applied and 600 were selected. They warn that you probably shouldn’t sacrifice your job, expenses or anything of high value, but hey, they also say the majority of “Wheel of Fortune” contestants are discovered at “Wheelmobile” events in their hometown.

So, if you want a shot at money, TV time and a chance to meet longtime hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak, here you are.

All applicants must be at least 21 years old. For more information: www.wheeloffortune.com/be-a-contestant/the-wheelmobile