Discovery Networks has been wildly successful with paranormal programming, mostly on Travel Channel, but the genre also bleeds over to Discovery Channel in “Expedition X,” which pairs field biologist Phil Torres with paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to explore places and occurrences from both scientific/historical and ghostbusting angles.

Already the show has looked for — but not found, darn it — Bigfoot near Mount St. Helens and UFOs near Mount Adams.

An upcoming “Expedition X” episode (airing 9 p.m. June 22, Discovery Channel and the streaming service discovery+) brings the team back to Washington for the story of the 1910 Wellington train disaster.

“Washington’s got a lot of mysteries going on,” said Torres, who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, during the pandemic and now makes his home in Edmonds; his wife’s family is from Richmond Beach. “I really enjoy the fact that this was basically right in my backyard. This is one of the biggest train disasters in U.S. history, yet almost nobody knows about it.”

The 1910 disaster began when a westbound Great Northern train stopped near Wellington, King County, due to heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions. Days later, with the train still stuck, the snow turned to rain and thunder and an avalanche followed, tossing the train cars into a ravine below and burying them under dozens of feet of snow. In total, 96 passengers and crew died.

“I take that route all the time when we do mushroom foraging over near Lake Wenatchee and I had no idea that that story existed,” Torres said in a Zoom interview earlier this month.

In the episode, “Expedition X” host Josh Gates tells Chobot and Torres they’ll be the first TV team to investigate the site, an increasingly rare distinction given the number of ghost-hunting shows currently in production.

Chobot was unfamiliar with this story, too, despite her background as a paranormal podcaster who’s always looking for new content.

The paranormal element comes into this story with the idea that the site of the train wreck may be haunted, a notion bolstered after a hiker captured “an apparition” on video at the site at night. Torres goes to the site seeking a plausible explanation (an animal, perhaps?) while Chobot looks and listens for evidence of ghosts.

The pair does record a sound in the episode that even Torres can’t explain, though he does come up with some theories.

“You can just see Phil’s gears turning and smoke coming out of his ears when he’s trying to figure out what happened and he can’t,” Chobot said, laughing. “That might be the [best] part of the show for me.”

Torres says even if he’s “heard something I don’t have an explanation for, it just shows that the environment, this history, the story can mess with your brain a little bit and leave me looking very confused.”

Torres said that, while filming the episode over a week in August 2021, the production was based in Leavenworth and would make the drive to Wellington for day and night shoots at the crash site that is now part of the Iron Goat Trail, which is open to the public. Torres and Chobot interviewed hikers who’ve had unsettling experiences at the crash site and a local newspaper columnist whose great-great-grandmother died in the avalanche.

“I’ve always enjoyed the history aspect to all of these types of shows,” Chobot said. “Having the historical element built in, that’s what makes it fascinating whether you find anything or not. It’s not so much the destination, it’s the journey.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see Bigfoot — if he actually exists, that would blow my mind — but in the meantime, I’m cool with just backstory.”

Torres said he used to roll his eyes “at the Bigfoot stuff” but not anymore.

“Now every time I see a Bigfoot sign, I get the biggest smile,” he said. “As a scientist, I think it is nearly impossible that Bigfoot exists, but as a person that lives in the area, I think it is a really fun story and it’s really fun going out there looking for Bigfoot with all the tech stuff and doing [calls] into the forest and seeing what comes back. You just see Bigfoot signs all over that area and I think it’s the best.”