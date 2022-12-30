The gusher of TV, cable and streaming content will continue to flow unabated in early 2023.

While viewers wait for the return of ABC’s PNW-themed Thursday-night lineup of “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Alaska Daily” on Feb. 23 as well as undated titles that include season three of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and season two of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” there are plenty of other new and returning shows almost ready for viewing.

These are our early best bets for 2023:

Familiar TV titles

“That ’70s Show” (1998-2006) gets another spinoff — the less you remember of 2002’s “That ’80s Show,” the better — in “That ’90s Show” (Jan. 19, Netflix). Set in 1995, Donna and Eric’s daughter (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents (returning stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wisconsin. Most of the other original cast members (Danny Masterson excepted) make guest appearances.

2009-10 cult classic “Party Down” (Feb. 24, Starz), about Los Angeles cater waiters, gets reactivated with most of the original cast returning.

“On My Block” spinoff “Freeridge” (Feb. 2, Netflix) offers a coming-of-age comedy about sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) with “Block” cast members Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons reprising their “Block” roles.

Most of the original cast is deceased, but NBC will revisit “Night Court” (Jan. 17) anyway with a sequel to the 1984-92 original series focused on Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch, “The Big Bang Theory”), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Former prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) returns.

On Jan. 26, Paramount+ debuts “Teen Wolf: The Movie” — sadly sans Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) — and “Wolf Pack,” a new (nonspinoff) show from “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis. Two teens confront a supernatural force awakened by a California wildfire. Sarah Michelle Gellar (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) returns to her genre roots, this time playing an arson investigator trying to track down the source of that wildfire.

“Star Trek: Picard” (Feb. 16, Paramount+) finally becomes the show fans wanted it to be from the start as the third and final season reunites the entire “Star Trek: The Next Generation” crew.

Shows returning for new seasons include “Vikings: Valhalla” (Jan. 12, Netflix), “How I Met Your Father” (Jan. 24, Hulu), “Perry Mason” (March 6, HBO) and “Yellowjackets” (March 26, Showtime).

Apocalypse now

Pedro Pascal, showing his face more than he does on “The Mandalorian,” plays a hardened survivor hired to smuggle a teenager (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization in HBO’s “The Last of Us” (Jan. 15, HBO and HBO Max), based on the video game of the same name.

“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “The Leftovers”), with an assist from writer Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory”), debuts this doozy of a follow-up: In “Mrs. Davis” (April 20, Peacock), a nun battles against an artificial intelligence.

Odd ducks

A mystery-of-the-week show, Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) stars in “Poker Face” (Jan. 26, Peacock) as a woman with an uncanny ability to know when someone is lying, which comes in handy as she travels the country solving crimes.

Harrison Ford was one of the last movie stars to do TV — Tom Cruise is still a movies-only actor — but now Ford has done two in two months with Paramount+’s “1923” still unspooling episodes and it will soon be joined by Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” (Jan. 27). Ford stars alongside Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother”), who plays a grieving therapist who begins to tell his clients exactly what he thinks in this comedy from writer Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso”).

Seattle native Joel McHale has that “Community” movie in the works for Peacock (and a second season of Fox reality baking competition “Crime Scene Kitchen” that’s in the can but unscheduled), but first up he’ll star in the new Fox sitcom “Animal Control” (Feb. 16), a workplace comedy about animal control officers.

Fox’s “Accused” is less about oddball characters than it is a bit of a programming head-scratcher. It’s a weekly anthology series in an era when seasonlong anthologies are all the rage. Perhaps its ace in the hole is its true crime genre trappings given the continuing popularity of that genre: Each week a different criminal legal case with different characters plays out. Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) stars in the Jan. 22 season premiere as a doctor accused of murder with a complicated family life.

Nothing but “Star Wars”

Following on Disney+’s “Andor,” the most creatively successful “Star Wars” entry (ever?), animated “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” returns to Disney+ Jan. 4. Season three of “The Mandalorian” (aka “The Baby Yoda Show”) is back March 1 with the prospect of “Mando” spinoff “Ahsoka” late in 2023.

PBS highlights

Nonfiction mainstays “Antiques Roadshow” (Jan. 2, KCTS) and “Finding Your Roots” (Jan. 3) are back with new episodes.

On the drama front, 2023 kicks off with season three of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (Jan. 8), “Vienna Blood” (Jan. 8) and “Masterpiece” entry “All Creatures Great and Small” (Jan. 8).

On March 19, “Call the Midwife” returns for its 12th season, and “Masterpiece” entry “Sanditon” lifts the curtain on its third and final season.

Of local note, PBS’ “Independent Lens” debuts “Sam Now” (May 8), a documentary that follows Seattle’s Sam Harkness from age 11 to 33 as he searches for the mother who abandoned him.

CBS plans way ahead

It’s never too early for broadcast networks to think about their fall slates, though usually this is the time of year broadcasters order pilot episodes, not whole series — but there are exceptions. In December, CBS announced an order for a new series with “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley for the 2023-24 TV season.

In “The Never Game,” based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, Hartley will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country using his tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while also contending with his own fractured family.