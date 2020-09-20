Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be held virtually on Sunday night at 5 p.m. PT, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The awards show will be broadcast live on primetime on ABC, or you can stream it on-demand on Hulu.

Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton was posthumously nominated for a directing Emmy for her work on Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.” Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” a limited series that tells the story of the rape of a Lynnwood teenager, is also up for four Emmys.

Here’s the order in which the awards will be presented.

We’ll be updating this list with the winners as they are announced throughout the show on Sunday evening.

Bold-italics will denote the winner in each category.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara, “The Great” (“The Great”)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“On the Run”)

Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”)

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Ghosts”)

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (“Shirley”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (“Episode 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (“Episode 3”)

Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (“Part 1”)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”)

Steph Green, “Watchmen” (“Little Fear of Lightning”)

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find a Way”)

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

GOVERNORS AWARD

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”)

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners of War”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES