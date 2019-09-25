In honor of the 25th anniversary of the ’90s sitcom “Friends,” the AT&T Lounge in Capitol Hill is temporarily transforming into a full-size replica of Central Perk coffee shop, complete with the famous orange couch where Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler used to lounge on over lattes and gossip. The Central Perk pop-up will also feature lots of other “Friends” memorabilia.

The AT&T Lounge started its temporary renovations Monday night, so if you’re looking to get a few photos, the coffee shop is already Central Perk-ified, and will remain decorated through the holidays.

This leads up to an all-day “Friends” tribute Sunday, which also happens to be National Coffee Day.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, fans of the iconic sitcom can expect a day full of “Friends” fun in events that are free and open to the public.

According to a news release from the AT&T Lounge, here’s what you can expect:

Phoebe’s Yellow Cab Escape Room, which offers the challenge of an escape room with the fun of a “Friends” trivia game, in a fully operational taxicab.

25 years of “Friends” trivia and live Q&A to test your true fandom.

Give it Your Best! “Friends”-theme karaoke booth where fans can sing along to iconic music from the show.

“Friends” Tech Timeline: It’s clear technology has changed since the show first aired — remember voicemails and dating IRL? We’ll have an interactive timeline to show you how “Friends” has used technology over the years and how different it is today.

Additionally, there will be live performances from The Rembrandts, which sang the memorable theme song (“So no one told you life was gonna be this wayyy” *clapclapclapclap*), along with an appearance from actor James Michael Taylor, who played the recurring character Gunther.

Local coffee shop Ada’s Discovery Cafe will be selling its typical drinks on site.

If you go

Location: The Lounge by AT&T, 800 E. Thomas St., Seattle (Capitol Hill)

Event hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Regular store hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday