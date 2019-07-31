Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.

Top Streams of the Week

Chris Evans plays an Israeli Mossad agent smuggling Ethiopian Jews out of a Sudanese refugee camp to Israel through an abandoned seaside hotel in “The Red Sea Diving Resort” (2019, not rated), an “Argo”-like thriller based on a true story. Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Michiel Huisman and Ben Kingsley co-star. Streaming on Netflix.

Celebrate a belated Mother’s Day with the comedy “Otherhood” (2019, not rated) with Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman as suburban mothers who crash the lives of their estranged adult sons. Streaming on Netflix.

Mindy Kaling riffs on a classic romcom with a multiethnic cast in the new Hulu Original series “Four Weddings and a Funeral” starring Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”). 10 episodes on Hulu.

You can also revisit the original “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994, R) with Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell on Hulu and Netflix.

Sundance award-winning “Share” (2019, TV-MA), a sensitive drama that delves into the ordeal of a high-school girl (Rhianne Barreto) facing sexual assault and cyberbullying, comes to all HBO platforms.

Classic pick: “Atlantic City” (1981, R) with Burt Lancaster as an aging would-be gangster and Susan Sarandon as a frustrated waitress is one of the unsung masterpieces of ’80s American cinema. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Charlize Theron is a candidate for president and Seth Rogen her speech writer in “Long Shot” (2019, R), a romantic comedy set in the world of politics.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is espionage thriller “The Operative” (2019, not rated) starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman.

Amazon Prime Video

Olivia Wilde is “A Vigilante” (2019, R), a survivor of domestic abuse who turns her anger into a mission to avenge other abuse victims, in this hard-edge action thriller.

True stories: The six-part Amazon Prime Original series “This is Football” explores stories behind the worldwide sports phenomenon we call soccer.

Hulu

Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet star in “Non-Fiction” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles), Olivier Assayas’ drama set in the world of the publishing industry.

HBO

Olivia Colman won the best actress Oscar for “The Favourite” (2018, R), a darkly satirical historical drama co-starring Oscar nominees Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

The half-hour comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” featuring a cast and writer’s room composed entirely of black women, debuts with new episodes Friday nights.

New on disc and at Redbox this week:

“The Intruder,” “Long Shot,” “UglyDolls,” “Domino.”