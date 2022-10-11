Calum Worthy knew from a young age that he wanted to perform.

The Victoria, B.C.-born actor, whose latest project is the Hulu comedy “Reboot,” says he was drawn to acting by a pop culture icon for ’90s kids.

“I remember being obsessed with Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone,’” Worthy told The Seattle Times, calling Culkin the “connective tissue” that helped inspire a career onscreen. “He’s still so iconic. But, at that time, he was just everywhere.”

Growing up in British Columbia, Worthy had ample chances to imitate Culkin, regularly performed in the theater program orchestrated by his mother. That stoked a knack for comedy and a lifelong love for the stage and show business that now has Worthy in esteemed comedic company on “Reboot.”

The new Hulu comedy focuses on the dysfunctional cast of “Step Right Up,” a (fictional) early-2000s hit sitcom forced to reunite and deal with long-festering issues when a young writer successfully pitches a reboot of the show.

Worthy jumped on the project when he saw the script and talent involved.

“When I saw the cast, I was just blown away,” he said. “It felt like I was joining the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. I just couldn’t wait to get on set with these icons, because I just wanted to see how they worked. I wanted to get some insight into their process.”

“Reboot” was created, produced, co-written and directed by Steve Levitan (“Modern Family,” which ran 11 seasons on ABC), and its all-star cast includes Keegan Michael-Key (“Key & Peele”), Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Judy Greer (“Archer”) and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”).

“I thought the script was so authentic abut the industry. It was clear that it had been written by people who spent their entire lives working in television,” Worthy said. “But I could see that it would appeal to a wider audience as well. If people want to know what it’s like to work on a sitcom set, this is a great show to watch.”

Worthy insists that being from the Pacific Northwest played a key part in his growth as an actor.

“I got my first acting opportunities because there was, and still is, a massive film industry in British Columbia,” he said.

He’d often travel to Vancouver and Seattle on the ferry for auditions, and has fond memories of the PNW cities.

“Seattle is just such a wonderful city,” Worthy said. “They seem to really focus on the work. The glamorous side of the industry isn’t a driving factor.”

In addition to the comedy heavyweights on the “Reboot” roster, Worthy has worked with many big names over the years. Since making his screen debut at 9 in an episode of Fox’s anthology horror series “Night Visions,” directed by Bill Pullman, Worthy has barely stopped working.

As a child actor, he popped up in “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” “Dr. Dolittle 3,” “Austin & Ally,” and “National Lampoon’s Thanksgiving Family Reunion,” with Bryan Cranston. He successfully made the transition into adulthood as an actor, appearing recently in “The Act,” “Utopia” and “Pieces of Her.”

Worthy said Cranston gave him a piece of advice at age 12 that has been key in the longevity of his career.

“He said to me, ‘Work as much as you can, with as many people as possible, because you never know who you might work with that might lead to something amazing later on,’” Worthy said.

This message struck home when Worthy saw Cranston cast in “Breaking Bad” after previously working with creator Vince Gilligan on a single episode of “The X-Files.”

“It was interesting that he’d had that premonition about his own career,” Worthy said. “Seeing that come to fruition was a really powerful moment for me.”

Even at this point in his career, the 31-year-old Worthy is completely infatuated by the profession, and learning from those around him, that he wakes up every morning hoping he’ll soon be on set and in front of the camera.

“It really goes back to the attitude of the artists in the Pacific Northwest,” Worthy said. “That’s why it was such a great place to enter the industry. Because, at the end of the day, if I am on set, that’s a great day. It’s where I feel the most comfortable version of myself. That’s still how I feel to this day.”