Jaeden Luke experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the ninth episode of “The Voice.”

The singer-songwriter, born and raised in Bothell, had just lost his singing battle to fellow contestant Bodie, and was dropped by coach Blake Shelton from their “Voice” team. But then, rather than being eliminated from the show entirely, judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani used their steals to keep Luke on the show. After much deliberation, Luke ultimately picked Cabello to be his new coach.

Luke was understandably elated to be saved by Cabello. This makes it all the more remarkable then that, before this season, the hugely talented 22-year-old initially wasn’t interested in appearing on NBC’s “The Voice,” or any other televised singing competition.

“Being completely honest, I never thought singing shows were my thing. I wasn’t super interested in them,” Luke tells The Seattle Times over the phone.

Luke’s journey to competing on “The Voice” began when he was emailed by one of the casting people for the show, who had seen him perform on YouTube. After submitting a video of him singing Jeremy Passion’s “Lemonade,” Luke pretty much forgot about it.

Several months later, Luke was instantly reminded of his efforts when he got a call inviting him to Los Angeles for an on-camera audition. There, he sang Bread’s “Make It With You,” which prompted judges Shelton and John Legend to turn their chairs for him.

“Going in, all I wanted was to just turn one chair. Because I’ve been working super hard as a singer for a long time. I’ve been waiting and praying for a platform and opportunity like this, so that America could hear me sing,” Luke said. “It turns out, I was able to do more than just get one chair to turn. So going further into rounds has been really, really cool and beyond my dreams.”

Luke was 9 years old when he first started playing a guitar. Heavily inspired by the music of The Beatles, John Mayer, Ed Sheehan, Sam Cooke and Ray Charles, Luke soon decided to have a go at writing his own songs and singing them.

“I always just loved writing and had something to talk about. So I just put it all together and made it happen.”

Luke even remembers the name of the first song that he wrote, entitled “Where Am I,” which he scribed after the death of a friend from his church. “I sung that song at his funeral. That was a big moment for me, because that was the first time I saw that something I had created could make an impact. It inspired me to develop as a songwriter.”

Soon enough, Luke was performing locally to the east of Seattle, in the likes of Bothell, Kirkland, Woodinville and Bellevue.

“As soon as I finished high school, I just started playing wherever I could,” Luke said. “I knew that I didn’t want to do anything else. The whole Eastside area of Seattle is such a conducive place for singer-songwriters and the acoustic scene. I’m so thankful that I was able to work there and that now I can support myself doing it full time. It’s so cool.”

Luke’s appearances on “The Voice” have already made a drastic impact on his career. Not only have the sales for his previous work, including his “Anywhere” EP that he recorded at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, risen exponentially, but people have been sending him messages detailing just how impactful his music is to them.

“I just feel very humbled to be in this position,” said Luke, who, despite initially being apprehensive about singing competitions, is now fully aware of the power they hold. “It just gives you such a platform that you wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise. I was just singing in my bedroom and at local shows. Now all of a sudden, all of America can hear what’s in my heart. It’s the coolest thing.”

Win or lose, though, Luke is just hoping that his experience on “The Voice” will give him the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream and ambition.

“I just want a career in music. I want to be a songwriter, for people to hear my songs, and to tour and play at concerts around the world. What level will that be at? I don’t know. I’m just going to keep moving forward and hopefully use this as a steppingstone. I’m just striving to be my best self and hopefully have a lasting career.”