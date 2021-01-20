Seattle’s got talent and there’s another chance to show it as reality television’s most eclectic competition show solicits new contestants.

It’s never been easier to try out — you don’t even have to leave your living room. Producers of “America’s Got Talent” are holding two virtual auditions for Season 16 on Monday, Jan. 25, and Monday, Feb. 8, for residents of the West Coast and are soliciting tryouts, with a $1 million prize at stake.

Take a cue from Seattle-area residents who have recently given reality television a shot, like Benicio Bryant — who parlayed an appearance on “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 into a record deal — and “The Voice” contestants Payge Turner and Zan Fiskum, all of whom have made waves on television.

Bryant had no real expectations when he competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019, but he blew judges away with the power of his voice on a cover of fellow Maple Valley resident Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” and was a fan favorite that season. While he fell short of the Top 5 by one show, good things happened nevertheless when he inked a deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records. Bryant released his second single, “Ghosted (featuring 12AM),” in October.

The “America’s Got Talent” auditions are open to acts of all ages and talents, from those with professional aspirations to those sharing a weird hobby. Previous winners run the gamut from spoken-word poet to a dog troupe, so anything’s possible.

There are two ways to audition. You can record and upload a video audition anytime at agtauditions.com. There are also a limited number of opportunities to audition live via Zoom on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. Fans can sign up for an audition spot, and will get 90 seconds to impress the producers. Aspiring contestants are encouraged to try out via both options.

There will be no in-person tryouts for the show this year.