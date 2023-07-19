If you’re Iam Tongi, the 18-year-old recent graduate of Federal Way’s Decatur High School, and the first Washington state resident and first Hawaiian and Pacific Islander to win “American Idol” since it began in 2002, you’re no stranger to getting up in front of a crowd. Throughout his run on the TV competition series, he won over the hearts and souls of audiences across the country with his musical talent as they discovered the beauty of his one-of-a-kind voice. Tongi proved himself to be one of those artists who can silence a room with just a guitar and a song.

Still, on Tuesday afternoon at the King County Courthouse where the Metropolitan King County Council recognized him for his win, the musician said he still gets a bit of stage fright.

“I get nervous. I’m nervous right now,” Tongi said with a chuckle in an interview after the ceremony had concluded and he had taken a photo with the council members. “I don’t know what to say and I kind of go all around everywhere, but then I still get to what I’m trying to say.”

With friends, family and supporters gathered to cheer him on as he stood up to say a few words during the council meeting, Tongi did just that, to moments of hearty laughter and applause from the audience.

“Winning the show has been amazing. Just going on the show itself to represent my people and where I come from has been awesome,” Tongi reflected from the podium.

Tongi thanked his mother, Lillie, for signing him up for the competition show, and the inspiration of his late father, Rodney, who died shortly before his son went on the air. Many of the songs he performed on the show were also dedicated to him.

Tongi closed out his speech with a moment of humor as one of the council’s other agenda items was the proclamation of Taylor Swift week. Speaking directly to the “Swifties” who had gathered in the room for the occasion, he said that maybe one day they could all become “Tongis” as well.

Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer said the council had wanted to honor Tongi and his family, as well as the broader Pacific Islander community in King County with this recognition.

Though Tongi has gained fame — he recently performed the national anthem at this year’s locally held MLB Home Run Derby — his journey to get to this moment was not an easy one. He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, where he lived until he and his family had to move to Federal Way in 2019 after being “priced out of paradise,” as he told the judges in his first appearance on the show. Though adjusting to the move was a challenge for him growing up, he now considers both Hawaii and Washington to be where he is most at home in the world.

“When I think about going back home, I think about here. But I think the same thing about Hawaii,” Tongi said. “At first it was hard for me, but now I love it here. The weather is perfect.”

As for what music has moved him, just as his performances of everything from James Blunt’s “Monster” to his own single “I’ll Be Seeing You” moved others, Tongi has many artists he likes.

“One of my favorite artists, his name is Blaze Foley and he was a country artist. Like folk actually, kind of country, I don’t know but his music is just really good. When I listen to Blaze Foley, I just relax,” Tongi said. “Also, you know, Polynesian people, Josh Tatofi and them. It’s just fun music.”



Above all else, more than the awards or the fame he has gotten over the past year, there is one thing that Tongi said he wants to do next: support those who have supported him. “[I want to] provide for my family mostly. I want to just make music and maybe one day, my mom doesn’t have to work. [I’ll] buy her a house or something.”