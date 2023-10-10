Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) no longer calls Seattle home in the Paramount+ sequel series “Frasier,” but some fans, including a few based in Seattle, still have enough affection for the original 1993-2004 NBC sitcom that they’ve turned one episode into an animated art project, “Our Frasier Remake.”

As noted in the project’s YouTube trailer, “‘Frasier’ is getting a corporate reboot. Before they can mess with the show we love, we’re doing it first.”

The brainchild of Los Angeles-based director Jacob Reed (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”), “Our Frasier Remake” takes the show’s Season 1 finale and chops it into about 185 sections lasting five to 12 seconds each, with around 135 artists taking those sections and creating new video that will substitute for the original show’s content while keeping the original audio track.

Each section has a wildly different look, from computer animation to CGI to rotoscoping to live-action stick puppets and actors.

“When you’re watching it, the style changes every five to 10 seconds,” says Reed, 38, a longtime “Frasier” fan who dabbles in visual arts that riff on pop culture. He started recruiting friends and fellow artists, including college pal Abel Charrow of Capitol Hill, in March via Instagram. He later created a website for the project that recruited still more participating artists, including Seattle’s Colbe Schicatano, a freelance visual artist and filmmaker.

Advertising

Reed says the artist balance wound up about 80% animation and 20% live-action snippets that have been edited together at 15 frames per second.

“I always joked, no one’s just stuck googly eyes on their hands yet and synced their hands to the audio, someone’s got to do that,” Reed says. “An artist out of New York finally did that. The styles are really all over the place. Someone described it as if Adult Swim rebooted ‘Frasier.’ ”

For Seattle’s Charrow, who didn’t watch “Frasier” much back when he was a student at Issaquah High School (“I was more into ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ humor,” he says), “Our Frasier Remake” came along when he had just moved back to Seattle earlier this year and was getting to experience the city for the first time as an adult.

“The episode [Reed] chose resonated on a personal level. There was this personal parallel watching this episode of ‘Frasier’ [reflecting back] on moving to [Seattle] and starting this new chapter in his life at the same time I was getting settled and pursuing this period in my own life,” says Charrow, 38, an independent creative consultant about to embark on an MBA in technology management at the University of Washington.

Charrow says he immediately knew how he wanted to render his six-second contribution, completed here and there over 30 hours using the Procreate app on his iPad, for a scene (at 4:21 in the episode) of Frasier and Niles enjoying coffee outside Cafe Nervosa.

In Charrow’s rendering of the brief scene, the Space Needle is in the background as a pontoon plane flies over with a banner that reads, “Pay the writers!” In the foreground, Frasier and Niles submerge themselves in coffee — literally.

Advertising

“I wanted them sitting in a latte Jacuzzi,” he says of the scene where Niles references his $400 Bruno Magli shoes and lifts one up to show it off. “It’s the perfect visual gag you can do in animation: He’s still wearing the shoes in this [coffee] hot tub.”

Reed says “Our Frasier Remake” was inspired by similar past online projects, including “Our RoboCop Remake,” “Our Footloose Remake” and “Star Wars Uncut.”

“Sometimes the fandom does this thing where they’re, like, ‘Hey, you’re not going to remake this thing that we love, we’re gonna remake it,’ ” Reed says. “So I just thought it’d be really fun to do that with ‘Frasier.’ ”

The project will post online to ourfrasierremake.framer.website (and on YouTube at youtube.com/@OurFrasierRemake) at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 11.

“There’s a little bit of tongue-in-cheek snarkiness of scooping them,” Reed says. “The official ‘Frasier’ comes out on Oct. 12 and ours comes out on Oct. 11.”

Reed says “Our Frasier Remake” has neither sought out nor received permission from Paramount Global, which owns the rights to “Frasier,” but he says social media accounts belonging to official production entities have commented positively on the project.

Advertising

“It’s been a while since they’ve commented and I wonder if it was some social media intern just commenting on any ‘Frasier’ anything for a little while,” Reed says. “We believe that because it’s parody and criticism, it should be fine. I probably would have tried to coordinate with them a bit more if there wasn’t a strike going on, but I wanted to make sure that we weren’t doing anything that could be perceived as helping with their promotion.”

Reed says he’s doing everything possible not to make money off “Our Frasier Remake,” partnering with nonprofit theaters for all in-person screenings. In many cases, they’ll split any proceeds between the nonprofit venue and a mutual aid fund for striking Hollywood workers.

“We’re not trying to get in trouble,” Reed says. “We’re just trying to celebrate ‘Frasier’ and also slightly poke fun at and critique the endless remakes that are made everywhere, all the time.”