The Seattle Seahawks may not be in the Super Bowl, but at least one Seahawks player helped train a member of Team Fluff in “Puppy Bowl XIX” (10 a.m. pregame, 11 a.m. game time Feb. 12, Animal Planet, TBS, HBO Max and discovery+).

During last summer’s Seahawks training camp, defensive lineman Shelby Harris cheered on Cooper, a boxer mix recruited from Seattle Humane in Bellevue to compete in “Puppy Bowl.”

Brandon Macz, public relations and social media specialist for Seattle Humane, says it all started with Seahawks staff and players visiting the shelter on their annual day of service, which rekindled Seattle Human’s relationship with the Seahawks after the pandemic.

“We’re getting back into it with all our great sports teams and [the Seahawks] invited us to their training camp,” Macz says. “First, we brought them some kittens. … Around the time that we were working on getting that set up, we got a call from Animal Planet. They were wanting to feature one of our puppies for their 19th ‘Puppy Bowl.’ We actually ended up bringing them by to the Seahawks training camp and got a little training in there for Cooper, who is the cute boxer mix going to the ‘Puppy Bowl.’ ”

During the one-day shoot, Cooper and his owners came to the training camp where an obstacle course was set up for Cooper to run.

“He was pretty newly drafted to the Puppy Bowl, so he was kind of figuring that out,” Macz says. “Shelby Harris was a really great sport about working with him. I think it’ll make some entertaining television.”

Macz says Cooper was chosen after he arrived from an overcrowded California shelter in July. Upon Cooper’s arrival, he was fostered by a new Seattle Humane staff member, Caryn Carter, who was hired in May as volunteer manager for engagement and retention. Fostering Cooper led Carter to adopt the pup.

“It just made a lot of sense to do it a little more in-house because of all the coordination,” Macz says, including getting Cooper and his adoptive parents to Glens Falls, New York, where “Puppy Bowl XIX” filmed in October.

“The plan was to have him fly in the cabin with me, but he sprouted like a weed,” Carter says, with Cooper going from 7 pounds at adoption to 19 pounds when it was time to make the trip.

“Two days before we needed to leave, we decided we were driving,” Carter says. Seattle Humane arranged for a converted camper van through Seattle’s Peace Vans. “That was really nice, because it gave Cooper room to stretch out and relax on the trip without feeling super-cramped.”

Carter, a former zookeeper at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, says “Puppy Bowl XIX” filmed over three days but Cooper was only needed on the second day of production.

“We arrived at the hotel when they were filming on day one so we got to see all the little-breed puppies coming and going,” she recalls.

Filming took place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. After four days of cross-country car travel, Carter says Cooper was eager to play.

“We could not have been happier with how he did. He soaked it up, he was a little bit of a ham,” she says. “Because he was being highlighted, he had to be involved in a lot of the different video shoots and the photography shoots and all those things. … He did great with other dogs and meeting people. He was just happy to be there.”

Carter says she has no idea if Cooper’s team won.

“I’d like to say obviously Team Fluff because Cooper was playing [on that team],” she says, “but we also have Josh Allenhound, so that should also give us good odds.”

“Puppy Bowl” remains TV’s longest-running, call-to-adoption telecast, and will this year feature Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, sports commentator Steve Levy, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (“Married to Real Estate”), Faruq Tauheed (“Battlebots”), Zak Bagans (“Ghost Adventures”) and Alex Guarnaschelli (“Supermarket Stakeout”). That’s in addition to the 122 puppies from 67 rescues and shelters across 34 states.

“We really just want to put it out there that we’re here for the community, and ‘Puppy Bowl’ is a great way to promote our Lifesaver Rescue Program transfers and let people know to come here if they’re looking for a puppy and for hopefully even some of our older, longer-length-of-stay pets,” Macz says.

Seattle Humane will host a free watch party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 12 at 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue. Register to attend at support.seattlehumane.org.