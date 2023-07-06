When Christopher Miller was growing up in and around Seattle, he knew he was a little different.

“I was always kind of a weird kid,” Miller says over the phone. Raised in Lake Stevens, where his dad still resides, the prestigious Hollywood writer, director and producer didn’t just focus his creative talents on narrative movies.

“I would make silly little films when I was growing up. I made a fake documentary about Grimace where I interviewed employees at McDonald’s. I wrote humor essays for the paper. I made a stop motion short for a math project. I made a turkey puppet for Thanksgiving.”

Miller’s interest in filmmaking as a profession was actually sparked while watching a movie filled with a particular type of puppet. “We had ‘The Muppet Movie’ on VHS. I would watch it repeatedly,” Miller recalls. “I distinctly remember watching them all packed into a car that was being driven by Kermit. I thought, ‘Who is actually driving the car?’ ”

Buoyed by this thought, Miller decided to sketch out where he imagined the puppeteer who was actually steering the car was situated. “I started to think how these movies were being made and how each shot was constructed.”

It makes sense that Miller’s foray into the world of cinema began with The Muppets. Alongside his regular collaborator Phil Lord, Miller has written and/or directed “The Lego Movie,” “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” “21 Jump Street” and its sequel, and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” each of which is family-friendly, adventurous and delightfully wacky.

When it comes to the slightly darker “The Afterparty,” though, Miller is the sole creator. While the first season revolved around the murder of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) after his high school reunion, the soon-to-be released second outing takes place the day after Grace’s (Poppy Liu) wedding, when she finds her new husband Edgar (Zach Woods) dead. The only returning characters are Aniq (Sam Richardson), Zoë (Zoë Chao) and Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish).

Each episode follows a different character’s perspective of the events leading up to the death. Originally, Miller wrote “The Afterparty” as a movie, the script of which he elongated into a TV series when he pitched it to Apple TV+.

“That was always a stand-alone mystery. But at the end of the pitch, as I left the meeting, I told them, ‘I could do more seasons. It would be about a new murderer with a bunch of new suspects.’ I had no idea what it actually could be. Then when the show did well, they said they wanted to do it. I had nothing figured out.”

For the second season, Miller was joined in his show-running duties by Anthony King (“Search Party”), while he also credits a “bunch of very smart people” who helped the pair figure out the murder mystery, comedy and how to make each episode unique.

“We were able to be a bit crazier and bolder with this season. We wanted to give it more twists and turns so that people can debate it with their friends and come up with more theories.”

When it comes to the specific influences of “The Afterparty,” Miller unsurprisingly credits the complete works of Agatha Christie, the movie “Clue,” as well as the detective shows “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote.” As such, Miller always looks to tightly follow the classic rules of the mystery genre, especially when it comes to making the ending satisfying and honorable.

“It can’t be that an outsider did it or a tiger got him or something. There are rules to setting up the mystery and giving out clues. The idea is that, if you pay enough attention, anybody can solve it. We want the show to fit into a classic structure, but also feel modern and contemporary and have a present-day tone.”

While Miller is intent on making “The Afterparty” entertainment that all the family can enjoy and discuss together, he also has a more “lofty goal” for the potential impact of the show.

“I want to inspire people to be more empathetic. One of the things about the show is that, after each episode, you’ve walked a mile in each character’s shoes. We want people’s opinions of the characters to change. We want you to root for them. The whole theme of the series is to not prejudge people.”

Despite his huge success, Miller still credits his ambitious and unique approach to “The Afterparty,” as well as pretty much every other film and television show he’s worked on, to being raised in Washington.

“There’s a real independent spirit in the Northwest. We’re a little bit separated from the rest of the country. You have to take responsibility if something doesn’t work. You have to figure out a way to make it work. If there’s a roadblock, we fix it. We do it ourselves. That’s the way I’ve always approached things, too.”