There isn’t one clear-cut definition of an LGBTQ+ TV show. It’s more than just a show that features one queer character or uses a same-sex love story as a B-level subplot.

It wasn’t long ago when altogether innocuous shows like “Ellen” needed to brandish a parental advisory before each episode, and “Will & Grace” was “daring” and “groundbreaking” just for centering two gay men. Compared to today, when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” can be one of the largest franchises streaming, the abundance of shows that feature LGBTQ+ characters, story lines, actors, writers and directors covers all genres for all kinds of interests. It’s impossible to shove all these shows under one neat “Queer Stories” collection on Netflix.

Below is a list of only a few of the many LGBTQ+ shows streaming right now. Don’t think of them as “the best,” which is too subjective for this range of genres, but simply as good examples that show the breadth of interests, stories and personalities streaming right now. All these additions, listed in alphabetical order, go to show how LGBTQ+ TV goes beyond one-off characters, and how valuable it is for LGBTQ+ people to be portrayed with nuance and care.

For brevity’s sake, this avoids some of the more obvious choices (see the previously mentioned RuPaul’s Cinematic Universe and its drag-related spinoffs) for some more under-the-radar shows you may or may not have watched already.

“Harley Quinn”

Where to watch: Max

Beliefs that LGBTQ+ people were societal deviants for much of the 20th century made many villains in TV and film queer-coded, but the Max series “Harley Quinn” relishes in its deviance by setting up two of Batman’s most formidable foils, Quinn and Poison Ivy, as the hottest lesbian power couple to ever terrorize Gotham City. The show balances comic book-style animation antics with adult-leaning jokes that make the show fun to watch even for people without any interest in superheroes — myself included.

“Interview With the Vampire”

Where to watch: AMC+

Fans of the first movie adaptation may be surprised to know that Anne Rice’s original 1976 “Interview With the Vampire“ novel was much more explicitly homoerotic, but the new series on AMC doesn’t leave any room for confusion. Bloodsucking isn’t just for sustenance in Rice’s world, but an intimately lustful act between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid). Set in New Orleans in the early 1900s, this reboot is more faithful to its original text with virile vampires and red-blooded romance front and center, just as Rice originally wanted it.

For more LGBTQ+ vampires but in a campier sense of humor, “What We Do In the Shadows” adds another entry into the gay vampire canon.

“A League of Their Own”

Where to watch: Prime Video

Abbi Jacobson got her start as one-half of the millennial New York comedy duo that made up “Broad City,” but by spearheading a retelling of Penny Marshall’s classic movie about the Rockford Peaches, it’s clear she has an eye for much more poignant work. Instead of treading the same topics as Marshall did 30 years earlier, Jacobson takes the story further by exploring the hidden LGBTQ+ history of one of the first all-female baseball teams, as well as the racial implications of life post-World War II.

“Pose”

Where to watch: Hulu

Few shows in Ryan Murphy’s expansive oeuvre of LGBTQ+ TV shows remain as pertinent as “Pose” does, even two years after the series finale. The highs of young LGBTQ+ Black and Latino people finding their chosen family within the New York City ballroom culture of the late ’80s is offset by the crushing weight that the HIV/AIDS epidemic left on LGBTQ+ communities and the world at large. With dazzling ballroom performances, juicy drama and wallops of heartache throughout, “Pose” tells the story of how we got to this drag-obsessed culture and shows why the art form’s history is so important today.

Also check out “It’s a Sin” on HBO for its similar time setting but placed just across the pond in England.

“Sort Of”

Where to watch: Max

Bilal Baig stars in this understated comedy series as Sabi Mehboob, a first-generation Pakistani Canadian juggling odd jobs in Toronto. “Sort Of” follows Sabi as they find work as a babysitter, a bartender and at a bookstore, all while balancing the tension of their culture clashing with their gender-fluid identity. It may sound like a typical millennial storyline of making a living in the gig economy, but there is so much more heart as you see Sabi begin to question how labels make up everyone’s identity until they become obsolete. “Sort Of’s” portrayal of nonbinary identities and gender-fluidity is unlike anything else streaming right now, and there is a certain comfort in an openly LGBTQ+ character not being treated as a monolith, but as a flawed person in their own right.

“The Other Two”

Where to watch: Max

“The Other Two” takes the biting humor of “30 Rock” and uses it to skewer social media virality. Cary and Brooke Dubek (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke, respectively) are a pair of 30-something siblings trying to work in show business when their teenage brother (Case Walker) becomes a Bieber-esque social media sensation. With Molly Shannon playing the simple but kindhearted stage mom stumbling into atmospheric fame of her own by proxy, we’re left to see Cary flailing to make it as an actor and attempting to use his gayness as leverage in an industry where there is no shortage of LGBTQ+ people. The third season currently streaming on Max takes the satire of identity politics even further as Cary tries to place himself as a pseudo-gay activist until it all blows up in his face.

“Veneno”

Where to watch: Max

If you were to watch only one show on this list, “Veneno” should be it. “La Veneno” was the name attributed to one of Spain’s most famous LGBTQ+ icons, media personality and sex worker Cristina Ortiz Rodriguez, and the series is a biographical drama about how she achieved success as well as the mystery surrounding her life and death. While La Veneno was a media spectacle in her own right at the time, the series underscores the trials that transgender women go through every day as well as how fame and mass media can popularize a person while marginalizing them at the same time.

“Yellowjackets”

Where to watch: Showtime

One of the most talked-about shows streaming right now also happens to be one of the gayest shows streaming right now. Taking place in two timelines, “Yellowjackets” follows the aftermath of how a New Jersey high school girls soccer team survives in the woods after their plane crashed in the ‘90s, as well as how that trauma has continued to band the girls together in the present day. The cast is loaded with LGBTQ+ actors including Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson, and queer advocate Melanie Lynskey, but the story itself is also loaded with lesbian romance drama and a primal hunger for human flesh.