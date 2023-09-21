Friends Robbin Tomich, of Kirkland, and Chelsea Day, of Shoreline, will travel the world in the new season of CBS’ “The Amazing Race.”

The stay-at-home moms, both 41, have long been fans of the show, with Day going so far as to post on an eBay “wanted” board when her TiVo missed an episode in the show’s second season, circa 2002.

“Somebody sent me a VHS [tape of the episode] from Mississippi,” Day says.

Related The TV shows worth watching in fall 2023

The pair met in seventh grade at Redmond Middle School, but they didn’t immediately click.

“I bullied her one time,” Tomich says.

“There were two other times,” Day replies. “You didn’t recognize me in front of tetherball, and you broke my ChapStick that one time, so that’s the totality of Robbin’s bullying experience.”

“We realized we’re more alike than we thought in the beginning,” Tomich says.

Advertising

They ended up becoming lifelong friends with Day there for Tomich when Tomich’s husband died of leukemia in 2020. That friendship will be tested on “The Amazing Race” (9:30 p.m. Sept. 27), which filmed in June with 13 teams, no nonelimination episodes and the first return to commercial air travel since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (A previously filmed and edited-to-an-hour “Amazing Race” season remains on the shelf; producers opted to air the more recently completed season first to accommodate CBS’ desire for 90-minute episodes due to the writers and actors strikes.)

Tomich and Day applied to be on the “Race” as a team in November 2022. They got a call back in January and were confirmed as racers in late April.

“But I don’t think we believed it until maybe we were on the way home [from the ‘Race’],” Tomich says.

The world is waiting!🌍✨ Season 35 of the #AmazingRace is now 90 minutes every episode and premieres Wednesday, September 27th on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/t1ByoeD2hr — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 4, 2023

After her husband’s death and a brain tumor diagnosis, Tomich “got my stuff together” and shed weight from her top-of-scale 340 pounds.

“Robbin became this CrossFit beast and I had become a cardio queen, and it occurred to us we were in the best shape in our whole adult lives, and a light bulb went off over our heads, why not us?” Day says.

The friends didn’t do any particular training in preparation for running the “Race.”

Advertising

“Just be yourself and be in good shape,” Tomich says. “There’s not really any preparedness that could have better suited us for a different outcome.” Day adds, “How do you train yourself to navigate without a GPS in Timbuktu? I don’t know how you train for that. But I definitely whitened my teeth 10,000 times and became a psychotic workout person just maybe for vanity. That was something I could control, being as strong as humanly possible. But you read people saying, ‘Oh, you should just start eating scorpions and spoonfuls of wasabi,’ and I’m, like, I’m not doing that.”

Both women did have some overseas travel experience, which may have helped depending on where the “Race” ran. Tomich’s late husband was in the U.S. military and she traveled in Europe while he was stationed in Germany for several years.

“Before I locked down my significant other, I took him on a five-week vacation around the world,” Day says. “I’d done a decent amount of traveling but not as much as some of the other contestants. There’s a girl on the show and she’s like, ‘I won’t be able to watch the premiere, I’ll be in the Maldives.’ That’s just a Monday for her. She’s a travel blogger and bless her heart, we’re all very jealous of her.”

Tomich says the biggest challenge for her was being away from her children and her fiancé while Day says she was most worried about navigating new places without her cellphone.

“To go from your regimented daily life to who-knows-what you’re doing and where you’re doing it the next day is daunting but super exciting at the same time,” Day says. “Also [‘Amazing Race’ host] Phil [Keoghan] is the nicest person in the universe.”

“I’m glad we did it,” Tomich adds. “I’d do it again.”