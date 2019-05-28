‘Songland’
Reality show premiere; undiscovered songwriters pitch their original songs to music producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally and a rotating group of musicians including John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am and Macklemore, with each episode’s winning tune becoming an artist’s new single; 10 p.m. on KING.
Also on Tuesday
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season 14 premiere, with new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough joining returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as contestants and variety acts auditioning for the chance to win $1 million.
“Jeff Dunham: Talking Heads,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Ventriloquist/comic Jeff Dunham, with exclusive photos and performance video from Dunham’s personal archive and interviews with Howie Mandel and Jay Leno.
“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jordan investigates Sanctum; Octavia and Diyoza discover the threats of the new planet; Bellamy and Clarke butt heads.
“Animal Kingdom,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season four premiere of the crime family drama; Deran involves Adrian in the family business despite warnings from Craig; a new criminal crew has a surprising connection to the Codys.
“1969,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Finale of docuseries with stories of the moon landing, Manson murders, John Lennon’s bed-ins, the Stonewall Uprising and more.
“Blood & Treasure,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Danny poses as an arms dealer to extract information from a middleman used by a terrorist; Farouk obtains a clue to the location of the sarcophagus of Cleopatra.
“America Unearthed,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Scott Wolter searches the Arizona desert, California and Mexico to research a supposed Viking ship and a petroglyph depicting what could be Vikings.
“Chrisley Knows Best,” 10 p.m. (USA): Reality show season seven premiere; Todd receives an alarming diagnosis; Grayson’s broken phone fixes his money problems.
