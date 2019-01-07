Also showing on Jan. 8: “Nature: Attenborough and the Sea Dragon” on KCTS.

“Schooled”

Premiere of “The Goldbergs” sitcom spinoff centers on the teachers and faculty of William Penn Academy, the school from “The Goldbergs,” led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic teacher Charlie Brown (Brett Dier); 8:30 Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): A shooting outside the hospital injures April; Halstead returns after a stint in the witness relocation program; Charles and Elsa have a confrontation; Bekker is reluctant to attend an event honoring Rhodes.

“Nature: Attenborough and the Sea Dragon,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Onsite extraction of fossils of an ichthyosaur fish lizard that ruled during the time of the dinosaurs, and a 3-D reconstruction of the creature, with host David Attenborough.

“The Masked Singer,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Last week’s debut of the mystery singing competition drew huge ratings; the second six undercover celebrity singers, in elaborate rabbit, alien, raven, pineapple, poodle and bee costumes, face off.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Claire and Phil aren’t convinced that Haley and Dylan can make it on their own as they move into their new apartment; Pameron gets out of prison early and has a bone to pick with Mitchell.

“SEAL Team,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bravo Team travels to Turkey to rescue a young American who voluntarily married an ISIS leader.

“Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m. (KING): Casey and Naomi fight to escape a raging fire in Casey’s apartment; Brett and the team struggle to create a community fire safety presentation.

“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU team flies to Iowa to investigate the disappearance of three 10-year-old children who appear to have been abducted from their homes.

“Match Game,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season four game show premiere; celebrity panelists include Kenan Thompson, Ellie Kemper, Tyler Hoechlin, Sherri Shepherd, Horatio Sanz and Jillian Bell.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.