“Expedition Unknown”

Season-four premiere of explorations around the world by archaeologist Josh Gates, looking into lost stories in history. In this episode, Gates travels through Viking territory from Denmark and Iceland to the United States and Canada to unlock answers to their most enduring secrets, including how they attained and sustained their power and how far they really traveled; 9 p.m. Wednesday on the Travel Channel.

Also on Wednesday

“The Producers,” 5 p.m. (TCM): The 1967 comedy was Mel Brooks’ directorial debut; a Broadway producer and his accountant back a surefire flop, “Springtime for Hitler;’’ later selected for preservation in the National Film Registry and No. 11 on the AFI’s “100 Years … 100 Laughs” list.

“The Wall,” 8 p.m. (KING): Two brothers compete for the big prize.

“The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Repeat of the Dec. 3 special; Burnett reminisces about favorite sketches, memorable wardrobe choices and bloopers with original cast members and guests, and answers audience questions.

“The Librarians,” 8 p.m. (TNT): Flynn is excited to team up with his Librarian hero, Darrington Dare, to take down an ancient enemy let loose in the modern day; Darrington leaves the Librarians with a warning that there can only be one Librarian.

“NOVA: Day the Dinosaurs Died,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Scientists discover new clues as to the catastrophe that ended the reign of the dinosaurs on Earth.

“Happy,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Sax and Happy follow their fortunes to Chinatown; Blue’s sister shows up seeking revenge for the murder of her sons.

“Knightfall,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): A pagan helps Landry search his past; Gawain conducts a murder investigation; Princess Isabella is betrayed.

