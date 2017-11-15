Also showing Nov. 15: “Dynasty” on KSTW.
“Beyond a Year in Space”
New documentary, a follow-up to last year’s Emmy Award-winning film “A Year in Space,” (repeated at 8 p.m.), chronicles astronaut Scott Kelly’s return and adjustment to life on Earth after spending 12 months on the International Space Station, exploring the effects of long-term space travel on the human body; with an introduction to the next generation of astronauts currently training to travel into deep space. 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCTS.
Also on Wednesday
“SEAL Team,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Jason and the team must rescue an undercover CIA operative after she is captured by terrorists; Clay undergoes the final harrowing exercise for his candidacy into Tier One.
“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Jay gives a Thanksgiving toast that honors the family’s successes; everyone tries to hide things about their perceived triumphs; Phil works hard to master a magic trick.
“Dynasty,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): The reboot of the classic prime-time soap opera has been renewed for a full season of 22 episodes and will continue in the new year after its fall finale next month.
“The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): A U.S. president explains the challenges of making decisions that affect hundreds of millions of lives; an African woman has created a society without men; exploring how the rise of the internet may fundamentally change how democracy works.
“American Housewife,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Greg’s plans to impress his parents on Thanksgiving go awry when other guests arrive unannounced.
“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Season-137 premiere; Victorian vs. modern in Pittsburgh.
“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (KING): Halstead goes undercover to stop an ex-military kidnapping crew from killing an innocent child.
“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU searches for a subject who is targeting prominent members of the community.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program information from The Seattle Times online TV Listings; program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
