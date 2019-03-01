Also showing: A vintage folk-song tribute to Woody Guthrie.

“Sing”

The 2016 animated movie makes its broadcast debut; a koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in an attempt to save his vintage theater venue, featuring voice actors including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, 8 p.m. Tuesday on FX.

Also on Tuesday

“Hoarders,” 8 p.m. (A&E): After a two-year hiatus, the intervention show is back for five episodes; a couple battle their city government over their right to keep 250 tons of stuff on their property.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): A monster battle with Gorilla Grodd, last seen wreaking havoc on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” now returning to Center City; Barry and friends team up with King Shark to take him down.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A street artist’s mural is stolen, and the investigation leads to a conspiracy regarding a Navy contractor and the safety of ocean mammals; Bishop shares a special connection with the street artist.

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Special “Women Tell All” episode with a behind-the-scenes look at the show, a look back at memorable breakdowns and breakups in series history, and bloopers from this season.

“Woody Guthrie All Star Tribute Concert 1970,” 8:30 p.m. (KCTS): Historic concert celebrates the work of America’s greatest folk singer, featuring Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Country Joe McDonald, Odetta, Richie Havens, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and others.

“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kevin keeps a secret from Zoe; Randall gets unexpected news about Deja; in the past, the Big Three graduate from high school.

“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When a prison bus crashes, some inmates face severe injuries while others flee; after the accident, officer Nolan tries to impress an FBI hostage negotiator while tracking down an escaped convict.

“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. (KING): Max bonds with the patients undergoing chemo with him; Reynolds has difficulty handling a personal matter regarding a patient’s family; Iggy struggles with a realization about his daughter.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.